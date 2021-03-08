Eminem Releases Lyrical Video Of Tone Deaf After 'CancelEminem' Debate Trends

Marshall Bruce Mathers III, popularly known as Eminem is not new to controversies over his songs. He has faced backlash for several of his tracks in the past which have called for cancelling him. Recently, Eminem released a lyrical music video to his previously released song Tone Deaf. The new video comes after a Generation Z guy, who is popular on Tick-Tok, sought to cancel Eminem over his controversial lyrics of Love The Way Lie.

Gen Z trying to cancel Eminem over controversial lyrics

According to a report by Acshowbiz.com, in February 2021, a Generation Z Tick-Toker started the 'Cancel Eminem' trend on social media over the lyrics of his popular track Love The Way Lie. He was of the opinion that the lyrics of this song glorify toxic relationships. He pointed out the lyrics 'If she ever tries to f**king leave again, I’mma tie her to the bed and set this house on fire." In response to this, Eminem released the lyrical video of Tone Deaf. He took a dig at the Tick-Tocker through his lyrics that read, "t's okay not to like my s**t/ Everything's fine, drink your wine, b***h/ And get offline, quit whinin', this is just a rhyme, b***h". He also took to his Twitter yo announce that the track is out now. He wrote in the caption of the tweet, 'I won't stop even when my hair turns grey (I'm tone-deaf) / 'Cause they won't stop until they cancel me” #ToneDeaf lyric video up on my channel'.

Eminem and Rihanna's Love The way Lie

This track is from Eminem's event studio album Recovery. The lyrics of the song highlight the cycle of getting trapped in an abusive relationship. It was released after both Rihanna and the rapper have publicly spoken about their abusive relationships with Chris Brown and Kim Scott respectively.

Eminem's songs

The American rapper has released some of the blockbuster songs so far. His most popular tracks are Lose Yourself which has one billion views on YouTube, Love The Way You Lie has 2.2 billion views, Not Afraid has 1.4 billion views and Rap God has 1.1 billion views on the video-sharing platform. He also has won several awards and accolades for his musical contribution.

