Eminem, Snoop Dogg Join Hands For New Single Featuring Their Bored Ape NFTs; Watch

Two legendary rappers Eminem and Snoop Dogg never fail to wow their fans with their music. Now, the two rappers have come along and recently released their new single From The D 2 The LBC. They have surely amazed the audience with the single in which they are also seen indulging in the world of Web3.

Both Eminem and Snoop Dogg are owners of NFTs of Bored Ape Yacht Club, aka BAYC, and have their own animated figures. The two were seen flaunting their Web3 endeavours in the newly released track which debuted at the annual Ape Fest organised in New York. The music video of their new single featured their bored ape NFTs as it was based on the concept of a hybrid cartoon and the live-action universe.

Ape Fest is organised every year for BAYC and MAYC owners and enthusiasts. Several artists come together to celebrate at the festival. This year, LCD Soundsystem, Lil Wayne, and The Roots are all set to get featured in the fest.

Eminem, Snoop Dogg's latest music video

The music video of From The D 2 The LBC features both the rappers and their bored ape NFTs. It begins with Snoop Dogg smoking a huge joint of marijuana, while its smoke bothers Eminem in the studio. As the amount of smoke increases in the studio, Eminem begins to hallucinate and keeps turning into an animated ape from time to time. The music video is based on the cities Detroit, Michigan, and Long Beach, California, where the two rappers are from, as their background keeps changing from real to animated. Take a look at the music video here.

Announcing the music video of the song, Eminem took to his official Twitter handle and mentioned how it has been a long time since he has collaborated with Snoop Dogg. He penned, "Took too long to reconnect with @snoopdogg - you know we had to make a movie!" On the other hand, Snoop Dogg simply announced the song's music video.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg collaborated in From The D 2 The LBC after 22 years. Last time, the two featured in a 2000 track. However, they also went through a rough patch in 2020 following Eminem's track Zeus. It did not take them long to reconcile as they were back being friends in 2021 following Eminem's track Killer (Remix).

Image: Instagram/@eminem/Twitter/@snoopdogg/AP