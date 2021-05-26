Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Flaunts Her "summer Ready" Body In White Bikini; See Pic

American Rapper Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, is making headlines after posing for a 'Summer ready' picture. Known on social media for her fashion and fitness content, Hailie appeared all set to enter the summer vibes in her new bikini. Check out Eminem's daughter's Instagram post and fans' reaction to it.

Hailie Jade's "Summer ready" selfie

Clad in a stylish white bikini, Hailie clicked a mirror selfie to start the Summer season vibes. Matching her bikini in with a light blue hat, Hailie flaunted her toned body in the selfie. She informed her fans that she was all ready for Summer and simply captioned the post writing, 'ready for allllll the summer days' with a flower emoji.

Netizens' reaction to Eminem's daughter's selfie

The comment section flooded with compliments for Hailie as fans loved her outfit and body in the picture. One fan remarked that she loved the double angles in the selfie while another fan cheekily complimented Hailie for her toned body. Another fan marveled at her abs while many fans asked her about the white bikini she sported in the selfie. Another fan commented that she gave off the Summer vibes in the selfie.

Pic Credit: Hailie Jade IG

Eminem's daughter's age and social media presence

The Slim Shady rapper has three daughters named Hailie Jade, Whitney Scott Mathers, and Alaina Marie Mathers aged 25, 19, and 28 respectively. Hailie Jade amassed a fan base of over two million followers on social media through her consistent posting of travel, fashion, and fitness content. Recently, Hailie posted a video of her hiking in Sedona, Arizona. On the other hand, she uploaded a video of her trying out one dress in three different styles.

A look at Eminem songs

Marshall Bruce Mathers III, the real name of Eminem, is listed as one of the best-selling music artists of all time with over 220 million records sold worldwide. The 48-year-old rapper is famous for popularizing the hip-hop genre in Middle America and greatly influencing the rap community with his albums like Revival, Music to Be Murdered By, and The Marshall Mathers LP 2. Eminem songs like Love the Way You Lie, Not Afraid, Cleanin' Out My Closet, and Space Bound contributed to his success in recent years.

IMAGE- HAILIE JADE & EMINEM'S INSTAGRAM

