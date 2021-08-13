Eminem's Ex-wife Kim Scott Hospitalised For Suicide Attempt, Days After Mother's Death

American rapper and songwriter, Eminem's infamous ex-wife Kim Scott, was admitted to a hospital following an alleged suicide attempt. Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has yet to speak out on the matter. Here's what reports claim happened with Scott:

According to a report by TMZ, Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott tried to end her life last month. The report claims that law enforcement and emergency responders received a call of a suicidal person at Scott’s home in Michigan on July 30. Scott, who has been referenced in several songs by Eminem, has yet to make a public statement on the matter.

The aforementioned report also claims that upon the arrival of law enforcement officers, Scott became "combative" and "violent," when personnel tried to check her vital signs. The report also stated that due to her behaviour, Scott had to be "restrained," by the police. TMZ further claimed that paramedics were unable to check her vitals.

Kim Scott has been referenced in several songs over the years by Eminem, most prominently- Kim, 97′ Bonnie & Clyde, Hailie’s Song, Puke and more amongst others. The report by the outlet also claimed that the rapper's allegedly troubled ex-wife was seeking medical help and psychological. TMZ claims that one of its sources claimed:

Kim had cut herself, as she had several small lacerations on the back of her leg and a good amount of blood was on the floor.

Page Six claims that the suicide attempt might have been because of Kim Scott's own mother's passing. The alleged incident occurred just one week after Scott’s mother, Kathleen Sluck, died on July 23, according to the outlet. The outlet also reports that Sluck's funeral took place at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home on July 29, one day before the alleged suicide attempt.

However, the report further stated that she is now back home and recovering. Scott and Eminem were high school sweethearts and were married from 1999 until their divorce in 2001. They remarried on January 14, 2006, and he filed for divorce a short time later on April 5. The ex-pair share a daughter, 25-year-old Hailie Jade.

Eminem who has often been cited as one of "the greatest rappers of all time," has been on his A-Game when it comes to his music. The Rap God singer recently dropped a new song with rapper Nas, titled EPMD 2 along with EMPD. The song marks Eminem's first-ever collaboration with rapper Nas.

Eminem's lyrics in the song released just last week also had 50 Cent exclaiming over how great it was. Check it out-

