Emraan Hashmi & Krystle D'Souza's New Song 'Rang Dariya' From 'Chehre' Out Now, WATCH

Rumi Jaffery's directorial venture, Chehre, has been creating a buzz ever since it was announced by the makers. The filmmakers have now released their first song today on their official social media handles. The music video, Rang Dariya, features Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D'Souza. Emraan and Krystle can be seen romancing each other in the song. Watch the video below.

Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D'Souza are in love in Rang Dariya song

Rang Dariya, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D'Souza, is a romantic track that has a contact of the 90s which gets its listener hooked on it immediately. The track is penned by Farhan Memon and is crooned by Yasser Desai, and the playback singer makes sure to create magic with the soulful music. In the music video, Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D'Souza can be seen romancing each other and setting the screen on fire with their amazing chemistry. Hashmi and D'Souza are collaborating for the first time in the film. The new pair comes as a breath of fresh air for the audience.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many fans and followers expressed their excitement for the film and complimented the cast and crew members for the soulful track. A fan commented, "Just emraan sir's presence in a song can make it melodious," while another one wrote, "Sir, you never disappoint your fans... luv uhhhhh a lot nd best wishes for your upcoming movies." A netizen chipped in, "Nice Song" with several hearts, while another one added, "I'm loving it." An Insta user penned, "King of chartbusters" with a fire emoji.

Bankrolled by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, Chehre also features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role and Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film was recently released and it showed Bachchan playing a lawyer, Hashmi plays a business tycoon. The short video clip shows Hashmi's mock trial has been completed with Bachchan placing Hashmi on the stand. Gradually, an intimidating trip for Hashmi's character begins to unfold.

Watch Rang Dariya song below

IMAGE: EMRAAN HASHMI'S INSTAGRAM