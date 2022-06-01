Emraan Hashmi Reflects On His Collaborations With Late Singer KK; 'a Talent Like No Other'

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known by his stage name, KK passed away on Tuesday, May 31, and the news left his fans as well as the entertainment fraternity in a state of shock. The musician reportedly fell ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in the Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha following which he was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. While several Bollywood celebrities mourned the loss of the artist, even Emraan Hashmi took to social media and paid tribute to the iconic singer.

Emraan Hashmi mourns the loss of singer KK

Actor Emraan Hashmi recently took to his official Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note after learning about the untimely demise of the notable playback singer, Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known by his stage name, KK. While sharing a picture of the late singer performing on stage, Hashmi penned a note in which he stated that the singer had a voice and talent like no other. Adding to it, he even mentioned how special it was to work on KK's songs and stated that the singer will always be in their hearts and will live eternally through his songs.

The tweet read, "A voice and talent like no other.. They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk" (sic)

Emraan Hashmi and KK's hit collaborations

Emraan Hashmi and KK have collaborated on numerous songs that became a massive hit among the audience in no time. Some of the popular ones include songs namely Tujhe Sochta Hoon, Mere Bina, Dil Ibaadat, Rafta Rafta, Dilnashin Dilnashin, Teri Yaadon Mein, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Dillagi Mein Jo Beet Jaaye, Beete Lamhein, Aye Bekhabar, O Sanam, Soniye and many more.

KK's death

The cause of death of the Dil Ibaadat singer is yet to be ascertained and several fans and netizens have taken to social media and mourned his loss. A source from the hospital has confirmed to Republic Media Network that KK was brought there at around 10.30 PM. He reportedly appeared to have had some injuries after having fallen down and was declared dead on arriving at the hospital.

