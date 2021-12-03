Emraan Hashmi's 'Lut Gaye' Becomes No.1 Viewed Music Video On YouTube India In 2021

Emraan Hashmi's 'Lut Gaye' is a romantic track that has lately been trending all over the internet. The Dybbuk actor recently took to his verified Instagram and informed his fans that the song has become the most-viewed music video on YouTube India in 2021. He shared a nine-second video that gives his followers a glimpse of the song.

The soulful song narrates the story of a young man who tries to flee from a bunch of goons. As the song progresses, Emraan Hashmi enters a random hotel for cover where a posh wedding is expected to happen within a few hours. The romantic song has been created by Tanishq Bagchi and Jubin Nautiyal while the lyrics have been penned down by Manoj Muntashir.

Emraan Hashmi's 'Lut Gaye' becomes most viewed MV on YouTube

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Emraan Hashmi posted a short video from the song also featuring Yukti Thareja. In the caption, Hashmi wrote, "Lut gaye becomes the No.1 viewed music video on YouTube India in 2021 .. over 1 billion and counting!! #Lutgaye (sic)." Many fans and followers rushed to compliment the actor for the achievement. Several of them simply dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons.

Released on February 17, 2021, the track comes from an album of the same name. The song which gives out sad vibes is based on the life of Vijay Dandekar who is one of the most dreaded encounter specialists of Mumbai. He was an undercover cop when he met the love of his life and became an encounter specialist after his lover's death.

The original music video of Lut Gaye comes with small notes that narrate the real-life story of Vijay Dandekar. Fans were so impressed with the story that the views of the song shot up at a steady pace, with like count surging daily. Fans were also elated to see Emraan Hashmi back with a romantic music video.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Emraan Hashmi is basking in the success of his recent Amazon Prime Video release Dybbuk, which is a remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2017 Malayalam language horror film Ezra. The horror thriller also stars Nikita Dutta and is helmed by Jayakrishnan. The film has received posted reviews and appreciation from the fans.

Image: Instagram/@therealemraan