Emraan Hashmi's Romantic Songs That Will Describe Your 'Haal-e-Dil' Perfectly

Emraan Hashmi has created a niche for himself in Bollywood. The actor was previously known for his romance in many Bollywood films. However, the actor is now seen in various genres in films like Bard of Blood, The Body, and his upcoming movie Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Even though the actor is not much seen doing a lot of romantic films as much as he did before, Emraan will always be known for his romantic movies and songs. Here are some of his romantic songs which you could play for your loved one.

Hale Dil

The song Hale Dil is from the movie Murder 2. Sung by Harshit Saxena is a love song which portrays Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez where the two seem to be hitting it off wooing each other. Emraan and Jacqueline's hot chemistry won the hearts of the masses. The number is known for its melodious tune too.

Mere Bina

Mere Bina is a song from the movie Crook. This song was sung by Nikhil D’souza portrays Emraan Hashmi and Neha Sharma who goes on a date and Emraan tries to express his love to her. The two seem to be having a lot of fun on their date and finally the two end up together.

Bol Do Na Zara

The song Bol Do Na Zara is from the film Azhar. The song was sung by Armaan Malik that starred Emraan Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri. In the video, the two were seen romancing each other. This romantic song was loved by fans for its melodious tune and lyrics.

Tum Mile

The song Tum Mile is from the film of the same name. The song was sung by Neeraj Shridhar and starred Emraan Hashmi and Soha Ali Khan. The video shows how the two go out and have fun. This song shows the fun and quirky side of a relationship.

