ENHYPEN Unveils Fan Club Logo 'ENGENE', Fans Believe It's Connected With 'chromosomes'

The rookie South-Korean boy band ENHYPEN on Thursday, February 11 officially released their fan club logo ENGENE. The logo was released via Weverse (Korean mobile application and web platform created by the Big Hit Entertainment) for the band’s loyal fan base. While sharing their official fan club logo, the band stated that “it signifies a fan club that acts as an engine for ENHYPEN to keep moving forward, that connects, discovers and grows with the same genes as the artists.”

The rookie band also added, “Please send your continued love and support our way. Thank you.” Ever since the announcement has surfaced online it has created a massive buzz amongst all the ENHYPEN fans. A Twitter user shared, that loving the band is a ‘lifestyle’ for them as it gives them a ‘reason to breathe’ and provides them with an escape from the cruel world. Another user, took a brief time to break down the meaning behind the new logo.

loving enhypen its a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world filled w thieves. its art, a hug from loved one, its everything u ever wanted, its everything u need. pic.twitter.com/17YmeZpwYQ — lia (@nikiixl) February 11, 2021

Loyal fans know that their band’s name is derived from the symbol Hyphen which signifies ‘Connection, Growth and Discovery’. Just how hyphen connects different words, in the same manner the boy band aims at connecting with the world through their music. Keeping their tradition in mind, a user thinks that the boy band has deliberately used a logo that looks like a ‘chromosome’ representing ‘DNA’ of a person which consists of genes. The users claim that’s how the band might have come up with ‘ENGENE’ too. Take a look:

no but the fact that the engene logo looks like a chromosome... you know... that holds a person's DNA..... DNA which contains our "genes".. ENGENES... THAT'S GENIUS#ENGENE #ENHYPEN pic.twitter.com/gB0UNO8zuN — ✨B | DINO BIRTH (@multi_bingsu) February 11, 2021

omg everyone act surprisedpic.twitter.com/fD23mMvvA2 — nana ᴱᴺ⁻⁷ ✩ sunoo lovely ?! (@sunsunlovebot) February 11, 2021

☁️@ENHYPEN_members☁️ you all are so amazing🥺 hope you’re having a wonderful day !! ENGENES will always be here for you <33 always take care luvs and stay healthy we love you so much !!! 💞✨ pic.twitter.com/Jc6vKDcQQR — txt misser (@txtmellow) February 11, 2021

For the unversed, ENHYPHEN is a k-pop band which was formed by Belift Lab, which is a joint venture between Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM. The all-boy band was formed at the 2020 survival competition show l-Land. It consists of seven members including Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-Ki. The group debuted in the music world back in the month of November and within a short span, the band has managed to garner a loyal fan base. Their debut EP titled, Border: Day One consists of the track Given Taken which has been much-loved by fans.

