ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon Halts Activities As 'Music Bank' Host To Recover From Rhinitis Surgery

Member of the popular K-pop band, ENHYPEN's Sunghoon is reportedly recovering after surgery to treat his rhinitis. The young singer, who is a part of the seven-member band, was popularly known for his stint as the host of the show Music Bank. Debuted in 2020 under Belift Lab, the band consists of members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki.

Following the surgery, the 19-year-old singer decided to halt his activities as the Music Bank MC and focus on his recovery. Fans of the band, as well as netizens, flooded social media to send love and support to the singer.

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon undergoes rhinitis surgery

As per Soompi, the band's managing company issued a statement to share an update on the young singer's health. The statement began with, ''We would like to inform fans that ENHYPEN member Sunghoon will not be able to be an MC on this week’s broadcast of Music Bank,” They continued, ''Sunghoon has been feeling discomfort while singing and [carrying out his] daily life due to rhinitis symptoms, and on January 29, he underwent surgery to treat it during the Lunar New Year holiday,''

The statement further read, ''According to the medical experts, Sunghoon needs time to rest and recover, so he is currently taking a break. Currently, Sunghoon is recovering well, but he will not be able to appear as an MC for “Music Bank” on February 4 in order to get plenty of rest,''

Following his hiatus, ENHYPEN bandmate Jungwon has been decided to step into Sunghoon's shoes. ''ENHYPEN member Jungwon will participate as a special MC on his behalf. We will put the health and safety of our artists first, and we will do our best to help Sunghoon be with the fans in a healthy condition,'' the statement concluded.

Getwell soon Hoon! I'll be praying for your speedy recovery! Eat healthy foods, drink ur medicines on time and rest well. Belift I hope you'll take care of Hoon really well.#ENHYPEN #ENHYPEN_SUNGHOON @ENHYPEN_members @ENHYPEN pic.twitter.com/AUcuke018p — 🥚 (@iland_twit) February 2, 2022

As mentioned earlier, fans were quick to send love and wishes to the young singer for his quick recovery as one fan tweeted, ''We hope for your fast recovery and may you get a plenty of rest to be able to shine again as an adorable MC'' Some of the popular songs from the band are Drunk-Dazed, Blessed-Cursed, Tamed-Dashed and more.

Image: Twitter/@nyxenhy