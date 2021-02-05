Eric Church Treats Fans With Two New Songs From His Next Album Series 'Heart & Soul'

Eric Church has released two new songs from his upcoming triple album series 'Heart & Soul'. The singer is well known for his work and thus fans have long waited for new music from the singer. Therefore, with the upcoming complete release of his triple album, two new songs were unveiled to the public which seemed to be loved by the fans.

The songs that were released by Eric Church were “Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones” and “Lone Wolf”. Both the songs have been co-written by other artists who have written quite blissful lines for the song. The Lynyrd Skynyrd lyrics have been co-written by Case Beathard. The song comes exclusively from the album Soul. The song speaks of an amazing relation a person has with those he loves and takes the listener on a journey of a lifetime. The song Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones has lyrics that speak of a singer who came from Alabama. The singer had his mother as a constant fan and the song just goes to show the kind of support Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones got from his mother until the day she passed away. Despite the melancholic narrative, the song was praised for the lyrics.

The second song, “Lone Wolf”, comes as a co-written piece by Church himself along with Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell. The song is interesting as it is also an exclusive cut from an exclusive fan club called the Church Choir. As the name suggests the song speaks of people who feel like they are Lone Wolves in the world. The song tries to praise those people who try their best to save these Lone Wolves from their sorrow by extending a helping hand. As per the lyrics, one can interpret different meaning when it comes to the singer sing lines with Lone Wolf as the reference. However, the message of neighbourly help and care is quite evident due to which fans have loved the song very much.

These two new songs come soon after the hit single Heart on Fire was released from the album Heart. According to news portal Music Mayhem, the triple album release dates will be out as follows. Heart will be releasing on April 16 and April 20, Soul, on the other hand, will be out on April 23. Eric Church has also made the albums available on vinyl exclusively for The Church Choir members. Heart and Soul is a 24 track album which will feature a bunch of such interesting songs, according to the news portal.

