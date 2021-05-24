Eurovision 2021: Italy's Maneskin Emerge As Winners With Performance Of Song 'Zitti E Buo'

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 was held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and the finals took place on May 22, 2021. Thirty-nine countries participated in the contest and Italy emerged as Eurovision's winner with the song Zitti e buoni performed by Måneskin. Eurovision Song Contest 2021 marked Italy's third victory in the contest, following their wins in 1964 and 1990. Read ahead to know more.

Italy's Maneskin wins the Eurovision 2021 contest

The four-member band of Italian rockers won the Eurovision Song Contest defeating France and Switzerland and Maneskin’s win was only the country’s third victory in the popular song contest and the first since Toto Cutugno took home the price in 1990. Maneskin could hardly believe the victory as it looked like they resigned themselves to defeat earlier. As reported by DW, Maneskin's frontman Damiano David, said, "We just want to say, to the whole of Europe, to the whole world, rock 'n' roll never dies.”

More about Eurovision 2021

Public votes decide the Eurovision winners and this year seemed like an unforgettable night for Britain, who came last in two consecutive tournaments and got zero points. Spain and Netherlands also received zero points from the public this year. Germany was also at the bottom of the leaderboard, scoring only 3 points. Switzerland’s simple and powerful ballad performance was strong and received a good number of votes but when the national votes were added, Italy won.

The contest also featured an appearance from American rapper Flo Rida who arrived for a guest poem waving the flag of San Marino. Flo Rida didn’t seem happy when the votes were counted as San Marino fell short of most expectations and was also at the bottom of the count.

The contest was cancelled last year amid the pandemic but this year’s event in Rotterdam’s Ahoy arena took place following strict hygiene protocols which was a step towards a post-COVID-19 return to live entertainment. However, the pandemic was still felt at the event as one of the most famous artists, Daðiog Gagnamagnið had to submit rehearsal footage and wasn’t able to participate due to the COVID positive case in the band.

