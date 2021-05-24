Eurovision 2021: Maneskin Denies Allegations Of Band Member Doing Drugs During The Show

Eurovision 2021 was held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the finals took place on May 22, 2021, and Italy's Maneskin emerged as Eurovision's winner with the performance of Zitti e buoni. A controversy erupted after television images from the ceremony showed Måneskin singer Damiano David leaning forward with head bowed while sitting at a table. The pictures suggested as if he was sniffing a line of cocaine to the viewers and social media users. Following this, Maneskin has strongly denied that he was using drugs during the show and he has also volunteered to be tested on his return to Italy.

Maneskin denies allegations of Damiano David doing drugs during Eurovision 2021

Pictures and speculation about the supposed drug use went viral during the event. In a post-ceremony press conference, Italy's Maneskin was asked about the allegations by a Swedish journalist that was denied vigorously. Damiano’s actions explained away as he was inspecting broken glass on the floor. Despite denials, speculation continued and the band posted a statement on their Instagram stories that said, “We are really shocked about what some people are saying about Damiano doing drugs. We really are AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine. We are ready to get tested, cause we got nothing to hide.”

Their explanation was backed up by the European Broadcasting Union, which organizes Eurovision. According to ESC Today, they released a statement that said, “We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night. The band have strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home. This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organized by the EBU. The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer. The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check. We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course.”

(IMAGE: MANESKIN'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.