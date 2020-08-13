'Evanescence' Releases Teaser For Their Upcoming New Single 'Use My Voice'

The rock band Evanescence has just released a teaser for its upcoming new single Use My Voice. The full song will be released by the band on Friday, August 14, 2020. Evanescence's new song, Use My Voice, will also feature multiple guest appearances from popular singers. Some acclaimed guests that were featured in the teaser for the song are Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen.

Rock band Evanescence shares teaser for their upcoming new single Use My Voice

Also Read | Elisabeth Moss To Headline 'Mrs March' For Blumhouse

Above is the teaser for Use My Voice that was shared online on Evanescence's official Instagram page. In the caption for the video, the band mentioned that one of the best parts about making Use My Voice was that they got to work with many of their close friends in the music industry. The caption further thanked all the women who lent their voices for the song "to create a tidal wave of girl power on Use My Voice."

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Enjoys Oceanic Breeze With Stormi, Says 'No Place I’d Rather Be'

Use My Voice will feature Lzzy Hale, Taylor Momsen, Sharon Den Adel, and Lindsey Stirling as guest appearances. Evanescence's latest song was produced by Nick Raskulinecz. The song Use My Voice is the third single from Evanescence's upcoming album, The Bitter Truth (BMG). In fact, The Bitter Truth (BMG) will be Evanescence's first collection of new original music in nine years. Singles from the upcoming album will be released all throughout 2020.

Also Read | Left Wrestling To Be An Actor, Not A Movie Star: Dave Bautista

Speaking to Loudwire, band member Lee stated that musical direction for the new album was a combination of a lot of things. He added that the album was definitely one hundred per cent Evanescence, but it also has risks. He mentioned that he thought it was deeply meaningful. Lee also stated that the new album also has a lot of "attitude". He claimed that he could not explain it all super well, but he added that some of Evanescence's music was all about attitude.

Lee then started discussing some of Evanescence's older songs like What You Want and Call Me When You're Sober. He talked about how some of their older music was also full of the same feeling. Meanwhile, Evanescence has worked for the last two years recording and touring for their 2017 album Synthesis, which has remixes of some of their best songs.

Also Read | Nick Cannon To File Lawsuit Of $1.5 Billion Against ViacomCBS Over Wild 'n Out Rights?

[Promo from Evanescence Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.