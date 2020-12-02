EVERGLOW Members Yiren And Shiyeon Test COVID-19 Positive: Reports

Yuehua Entertainment on Tuesday, December 1 stated that EVERGLOW members Yiren and Sihyeon have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. As per the Manila Bulletin, Yiren learned that one of her acquaintance tested positive and reported to the health authorities. All the members of EVERGLOW underwent the COVID-19 test immediately, and it was then confirmed that Yiren and Sihyeon have contracted the virus.

While the other four members were tested negative but as a precautionary measure, all the members of the K-pop girl band have decided to quarantine themselves and practise social distancing for two weeks. In a post on EVERGLOW’s official Twitter account, Yuehue Entertainment shared the unfortunate news with EVERGLOW’s fans. Read the English translation of the Korean statement below:

“Hello, this is Yuehua Entertainment. We are informing you of the news that our artist EVERGLOW’s Yiren has tested positive for COVID-19. Yiren recently learned that one of her acquaintances had been confirmed [positive for COVID-19], so she informed the health authorities and voluntarily underwent testing. On the evening of December 1, she received notice that her test results were positive. The EVERGLOW members, who have been living together with Yiren, also underwent testing together. Sihyeon’s test results came back positive, and the other four members’ results were negative.

At present, the artists, staff, and employees at our agency who have crossed paths or come into contact with [Yiren and Sihyeon] have either already undergone testing or are planning to be tested. When we receive the results, if there is anything out of the ordinary, we will take further measures and proceed with additional analysis of their movements. Yiren and Sihyeon, who have tested positive, will follow the instructions of health authorities; and although their test results came back negative, the remaining EVERGLOW members and the staff who came into close contact with [Yiren and Sihyeon] will go into voluntary self-isolation for two weeks.

Our entire agency will actively follow government guidelines to prevent the spread of [COVID-19], and we will check to make sure there is no risk of further infection within the company. We will also work even harder to do our utmost to take care of our artists. We apologize for giving cause for concern”

Antenna Music took to Twitter and stated, “Yoo Hee Yeol and his staff learned on December 1 that a confirmed case had participated in a ‘Sketchbook’ recording. They immediately went to get tested and are awaiting results. We will release more details once the results are out.”

On December 2, the outlet released another statement, “As a result of the Corona 19 test by Yoo Hee-yeol and the staff accompanying the recording, all were negative on December 2. We will continue to strictly comply with the health authorities' quarantine guidelines, putting the health and safety of our artists and staff our top priority.” Check it out here:

