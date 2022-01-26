Ex-One Direction Member Liam Payne Reveals He Had COVID, Reschedules Here's To The Future

Former member of the world-renowned band, One Direction's Liam Payne took to his social media to announce that he will be rescheduling his next Here's To The Future show as he had contracted the deadly virus. The singer recently made headlines after opening a Twitter handle to solely talk about his non-fungible tokens and the developments in the world of NFTs. The account has since received over 60k followers on the platform.

Liam Payne reschedules 'Here's To The Future' show

Taking to his Instagram on January 26, the 28-year-old singer shared a statement relaying the news. He wrote, ''Hey guys, I'm so sorry to announce that I'm having to push back the next 'Here's To The Future' show... unfortunately I had COVID and will not be ready in time to give you the show you all deserve,''

However, the singer ensured that the fans would not be disappointed as he announced 'something extra special' for the occasion of Valentine's day. He concluded the note by writing, ''We've decided to now do something extra special and move back a few weeks to Saturday 12th February, just in time for valentine's day!! All your tickets will still be valid and I hope you can still make it. See you soon LP."

Fans show love and support for Liam Payne's speedy recovery

Fans were quick to send him love and support as they wished for his speedy recovery. One fan wrote, ''Babe you're lying. I don't care about the show I cared about your health. Please always take care nothing else matter thank your health,'' while another fan tweeted, ''Your health and everyone’s safety are the most important things don’t worry we’ll wait for you until you’re better take care of yourself''.

take care, liam! we will be praying for your fast recovery! 🤍 — liam payne with men (@ljgayne) January 26, 2022

We hope you’re feeling okay, Liam! Sending you all of our love ❤️ — HLNLZ Daily (@HLNLZ_Tour) January 26, 2022

More on Liam Payne

Apart from his staying active as a singer, Payne has ventured into the metaverse as recently he opened a Twitter handle to talk about his NFTs. Sharing the new account with his fans, he wrote, ''Hey guys I’ve decided to start a new Twitter account to just talk about NFTs…I know I get pretty excited about it sometimes If you’re interested go follow @PaynoEth and come say hello''

Hey guys I’ve decided to start a new Twitter account to just talk about NFTs…I know I get pretty excited about it sometimes 😅If you’re interested go follow @PaynoEth and come say hello 👍🏼 — Liam (@LiamPayne) January 25, 2022

Image: Instagram/@liampayne