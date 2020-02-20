EXCLUSIVE: Adnan Sami Calls Himself A 'die-hard Romantic', Says 'we're Born With Love'

Bestowed with the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian honours for his contribution to the field of Arts, Indian singer and composer Adnan Sami is a renowned name in the music industry with some soulful romantic tracks to his credit. On Wednesday, Sami joined Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on a special primetime edition of The Debate where he stunned the viewers with his unmatched talent through a melodious tune on the keyboard. He also sang a few of his popular and chartbuster songs on national television enchanting the viewers with his voice.

On being asked to spill the secret of the popularity of his latest romantic single track Tu Yaad Aya, the 48-year-old singer attributed it entirely to the love that his audience has for him. When prodded further, he claimed that he is a "die-hard romantic" and "is ín love with the idea of being in love". The singer spoke at length about art that comes with romance at its heart and said that it transports him into a different world altogether.

Adnan releases second single 'Aye Khuda' live on Republic TV

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Sami on Wednesday released his second song Aye Khuda after his single Tu Yaad Aya. Adnan Sami, known for some hit tunes like Lift Kara De and Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao, has made a grand comeback into the music business with his latest single Tu Yaad Aya. After a sabbatical of almost 7 years, Adnan Sami has collaborated with T-series to produce the soulful romantic song which is all set to become the love song of the year.

