The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

EXCLUSIVE: Adnan Sami Sings His Favourite Song 'Aye Khuda', Watch Here

Music

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Adnan Sami on Wednesday released his second song  'Aye Khuda' after his single 'Tu Yaad aya'.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Adnan Sami on Wednesday sang his most favourite song 'Aye Khuda' after his single 'Tu Yaad aya'. Adnan Sami who released his new song 'Tu Yaad Aya' after almost 5 years on February 17. 'Tu Yaad Aaya' is Adnan’s first single in a long time. At the turn of the millennium, he had shot to fame with numerous albums. In one of them, Amitabh Bachchan had also featured alongside Adnan. Sami had last sung Bhar Do Jholi Meri song for Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) in Bollywood. Sami said he took time to come up with a single—almost 9 years—but he was working on something constantly.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
MAJOR DEFENCE ACQUISITION APPROVED
UMAR AKMAL ROASTED BY NETIZENS
NRITYA GOPAL DAS ELECTED PRESIDENT
MANJREKAR PICKS ASHWIN OVER JADEJA
BHUMI PEDNEKAR WELCOMES ARSHAD WARS