EXCLUSIVE: Adnan Sami Sings His Favourite Song 'Aye Khuda', Watch Here

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Adnan Sami on Wednesday sang his most favourite song 'Aye Khuda' after his single 'Tu Yaad aya'. Adnan Sami who released his new song 'Tu Yaad Aya' after almost 5 years on February 17. 'Tu Yaad Aaya' is Adnan’s first single in a long time. At the turn of the millennium, he had shot to fame with numerous albums. In one of them, Amitabh Bachchan had also featured alongside Adnan. Sami had last sung Bhar Do Jholi Meri song for Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) in Bollywood. Sami said he took time to come up with a single—almost 9 years—but he was working on something constantly.

