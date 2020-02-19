Exclusive: Adnan Sami Teases An Unplugged Rendition Of His Latest Single 'Tu Yaad Aya'

Earlier on Wednesday, Padma Shri awardee Adnan Sami made an appearance in the Republic TV Mumbai newsroom and surprised his fans with an unplugged rendition of his latest romantic single 'Tu Yaad Aya'. The singer and composer crooned a few lines from the song in his melodious voice and had us in a spell, before joining Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on a special primetime edition of The Debate, where he went on to deliver a stunning performance.

Take a look:

Adnan Sami, known for some hit tunes like Lift Kara De and Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao, has made a grand comeback into the music business with his latest single Tu Yaad Aya. After a sabbatical of almost 7 years, Adnan Sami has collaborated with T-series to produce the soulful romantic song which is all set to become the love song of the year.

With its release ahead of Valentine's day, the song promised to soothe the broken or lovelorn hearts with the melody as well as the sensational voice of Adnan Sami. The singer took to his microblogging account and shared the video of the song Tu Yaad Aya with millions of his fans who have garnered him with praises and adulation for his comeback single.

Take a look:

Produced under the T-series banner by Bhushan Kumar, Tu Yaad Aya is sung by Adnan Sami and has music and lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa. Directed by Arvindr Khaira, it is a song that celebrates the incompleteness of love with actor Adah Sharma playing the muse to Sami in the video. After all, not all love stories culminate into happily ever after. Tu Yaad Aya is dedicated to all those who yearn for their lost love.

