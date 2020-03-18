FWICE Halts Amit Trivedi's Shoot For Defying Shutdown Orders Amid Coronavirus; Watch

Amid the growing scare of the deadly coronavirus in the country, Maharashtra state government and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had decided to halt all TV and film production to ensure the safety of the film industry workers and professionals alike. However, industry veteran music composer Amit Trivedi reportedly violated the decree and had been filming for a music video at a bungalow near Madh earlier on Wednesday.

Speaking with Republic World, a spokesperson from the federation revealed that apart from conducting the said shoot illegally amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the city, the production team arranged by music composer Amit Trivedi had allegedly also been ignorant of the standard safety precautions necessary during the outbreak.

Speaking to Republic, FWICE revealed that its members stopped the shoot as soon as they were informed by the local authorities. In a video accessed by Republic World, the production crew was seen without the safety masks with questionable hygiene as food arrangements had been made in the open seemingly putting the health of oddly 100 people at risk. The FWICE has strongly condemned the act and expressed shock at the 'Naina Da Kya Kasoor' hitmaker's behaviour in the whole scenario.

Earlier on Tuesday, the film fraternity, along with The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), Western India Film Producers’ Association (WIFPA), Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had decided to halt all film and television productions from March 19 till the end of the month to avoid risks and health hazards in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic in the state. As per sources, the state government had advised complete shutdown of all production activities right from Tuesday.

