EXID's Hani Tests COVID-19 Positive; JTBC's 'IDOL: Thae Coup' Shoot Temporarily Postponed

South Korean musician and actor, EXID's Hani has recently tested positive for COVID-19, reported Soompi. On July 2021, SPOTV News reported that Hani tested positive for the virus after a staff tested positive. The report suggested that Hani immediately underwent preemptive test. After testing positive the artist received a confirmed diagnosis through a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test.

EXID's Hani tests COVID-19 positive

According to thje Soompi report, the K pop artists' agency Sublime Artist Agency released an official statement confirming the news. The statement translates, "This is Sublime Artist Agency. Hani (Ahn Hee Yeon) has tested positive for COVID-19". The statement revealed, "After becoming aware that a staff member she had been carrying out her scheduled activities with had been diagnosed with COVID-19, Hani underwent preemptive testing, and she received a positive test result today morning (July 20)". The agency also stated that Hani is currently following government guidelines, and the company is also taking the necessary measures.

Hani had been shooting for JTBC's upcoming K-drama IDOL: The Coup. After confirming the diagnosis, the filming of the drama will be temporarily postponed. According to Soompi, a source revealed that the makers held an emergency meeting and decided to cancel their filming plans and the staff members who "crossed paths with Hani or are suspected of coming into contact with her are being tested for COVID-19".

The K pop group, EXID made their debut in the year 2012 with the single titled, Whoz That Girl. The single was released through AB Entertainment. EXID gained recognition with their track Up & Down. Later, a fancam of Hani took over the internet which causing the return of the son promotions along with the breakthrough of EXID in the Korean music industry. The list of Hani's solo tracks includes Cold, We Got The World, Gap, Fake Illness, Snail, Honey, Honey Bee, Flame among others. She has also appeared on TV as a host on Weekly Idol and has been a cast member on tvN's Off to School, SF8, The Spies Who Loved Me,Crime Scene, How to Be Thirty, and A Style for You.

IMAGE: EXID HANI'S INSTAGRAM

