EXO Announces Comeback With 'Don't Fight The Feeling'; EXOLs Can't Keep Calm

On April 7, 2021, on the occasion of their 9th anniversary, EXO members released a special video on YouTube which hinted at their possible comeback. Post the special video, radio silence followed for a month before any details of EXO's comeback were released. The news of EXO's comeback finally came on May 11, 2021. The fans of the group, EXOLs, flooded Twitter with reactions to the sudden announcement.

EXO announces comeback with a special album in June 2021

EXO's comeback came as surprise for the fans who have been eagerly waiting for the news. The title of EXO's comeback album is Don't Fight the Feeling. Four of the nine EXO members are currently on military enlistment, but the album was prepared prior to that. EXO's latest album comes almost one year and seven months after their last release Obsession in 2019. Since 2019, each EXO's members departed for mandatory military service and the active members released solos and sub-unit songs. EXO's comeback special album Don't Fight The Feeling will release on June 7, 2021. The album was announced with a short 7-second video teaser which looks like radar and several green dots flashing on the screen. EXO's members Xiumin, D.O., Sehun, Kai, Baekhyun and Chanyeol will feature in the album. There is currently no news of Lay's participation in it.

Fans react to the news of EXO's latest album with memes

The news of EXO's comeback has brought the fandom into a frenzy. Fans have begun guessing theories and connecting the dots to EXO's previous releases. The pre-order details of the album were announced on May 11, 2021, and fans had some hilarious reaction to the number of versions the album has.

This EXOL is as surprised as others. Don't Fight The Feeling features seven different versions and this EXOL has an apt reaction for the same.

EXOL: WE WANT EXO COMEBACK ASAP



SM: *drop date*



EXOL: WE WANT ALBUM DETAILS



SM: *drop 7 covers*



EXOL: pic.twitter.com/4IsjrePekp — ᴛᴇʜᴀ (@hayeorieee) May 11, 2021

Fans often buy a whole set of the album. Each version of an album contains different covers and contents like posters, photo cards, etc.

exol : also exol :

im ready for wait.. 7 covers?!

exo comeback!!! whose money?! pic.twitter.com/Oa2Jn9C3yR — elle🍒 (@oshdilf) May 11, 2021

This tweet explains the "mood" of the EXOLs. Several fans wish to buy the albums of their favourite artists but often cannot because of customs charges, and also the high cost of the album. This EXOL has something to say on the same.

EXO says 'Don't Fight the Feeling' with their upcoming special album, and the fans have special feelings for the album considering how it is a group comeback after such a long gap. This user's wallet is facing a certain dilemma about those feelings.

Don't Fight the Feeling but my Wallet is not happy about my feelings huwahahahahaha@weareoneEXO #EXOcomeback #EXO #DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING — BellBossJongDae (@EriaaaaEXOL) May 11, 2021

(Image: A Still from EXO's 'L-1485 Spoiler' video)

