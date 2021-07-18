EXO Baekhyun Drops A Surprise 'mukbang' Video During Military Enlistment | WATCH

Even during his enlistment, EXO Baekhyun has got EXOLs covered! On Saturday, Baekhyun surprised fans with a 'Mukbang' video sporting his long blonde hair, filmed before he left for the military. Trying various fancy snacks such as TikTok jelly, Jjajng Tteokbokki, Croffle (croissant + truffle), sausages, fire noodles, and others, the lead vocalist has ensured that fans don't miss him too much during his mandatory training.

In the video, Baekhyun revealed some of his food preferences which many EXOLs might not be aware of sharing that he has a liking for spicy food and prefers his cereal soggy! According to SM Entertainment, the video is said to have been filmed in January 2021 and proves that Baekhyun has leave his fans 'fed' even during his two years of enlistment.

Check out Baekhyun's Mukbang video

Baekhyun military enlistment

On May 6, Baekhyun rang in his 29th birthday which turned out to be a bittersweet moment for fans as the EXO member was officially enlisting in military training. He took to his Instagram to share a picture and announce the news-- "D-1 I’ll go (serve) and return safely". As soon as his post was shared, several of his fans turned emotional and sent best wishes to him. Many also asked him to stay safe and come back healthy. It is mandatory for every Korean male between the age of 18-28 years to enlist in military service before their thirties.

Apart from his music with EXO, Byun Baekhyun popularly known by his first name has also delivered some bangers as a solo artist. His notable tracks include- For You that has 72 million views on YouTube, Dream with 72 million views, Candy with 64 million and Bambi with 37 million views on the video-sharing platform.

