EXO Dominates ITunes Charts As Group Makes Their Comeback With 'Don't Fight The Feeling'

IMAGE: STILL FROM DON'T FIGHT THE FEELING
The highly anticipated and the much-awaited album of K-pop group EXO titled Don’t Fight the Feeling comprising of five tracks in total released recently. The K-pop band also dropped the official music video of the title track Don't Fight the Feeling on YouTube. The title song and the album was trending at number 1 on Twitter within hours after its release and the video has already crossed 24 million views on YouTube. Not only did the song trend at number 1 on Twitter, but it also made its way as the number 1 song on iTunes globally.
According to the tweet by World Music Awards, EXO's latest track Don't Fight the Feeling is at the number one spot on iTunes, replacing BTS' Butter which dominated the top position ever since its release. According to a report by Kpophigh India, the album debuted at #1 in 75 countries and the song debuted at #1 in 35 countries including India. Team Exo India which is one of the fan clubs of the K-pop band shared that all the five songs from the album made it to the top 10 list in iTunes India.
🔝🔟SONGS🌎ITUNES— World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) June 8, 2021
1⃣Don'tfightthefeeling #EXO
2⃣Butter #BTS
3⃣SaveYourTears #TheWeeknd #ArianaGrande
4⃣AstronautInTheOcean #MaskedWolf
5⃣Peaches #JustinBieber
6⃣Friday #Riton
7⃣CoverMeInSunshine #Pink
8⃣good4u #OliviaRodrigo
9⃣TheBusiness #Tiësto
🔟LeavetheDoorOpen #SilkSonic pic.twitter.com/jdNj7TDBn5
[210607] Global Digital Artist Ranking— TeamEXOIndia (@TeamEXOIndia) June 7, 2021
EXO - 4
▪︎iTunes India (SONG)
1. Don’t Fight The Feeling
4. Just As Usual
6. Runway
7. No Matter
8. Paradise
*All songs in Top10
▪︎iTunes India (ALBUM) #1
▪︎iTunes (ALBUM) 75x #1
▪︎iTunes (SONG) 34x #1@weareoneEXO #EXO_DFTFOutNow pic.twitter.com/W8qlecuzBL
As soon as the news was posted by World Music Awards, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the K-pop artists. The EXO Army also congratulated each other for getting their favourite band at the number one spot and asked the fans to make sure that the band keeps trending for the next few days as well. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions below.
WOW WE DID IT🤧💖 LOVE Y'ALL LES AND ESPECIALLY EXO💖— YeolChansey17💫🚀||🌑🎮 (@YeolChansey17) June 8, 2021
TEAM LUNAR#EXO_DFTFOutNow #ToEXOPlanetAndBeyond#DFTFbyEXO#DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING @weareoneEXO
they did that literally without any promotions !— avi 📌exo edit ! (@oshcxs) June 8, 2021
EXO-L STREAMING PARTY
🖇 https://t.co/yBIKObZio7#DFTF_StreamingParty#DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING #EXO @weareoneEXO
We did it, EXOLs. We frickin did it 😭❤️🚀#DFTF_StreamingParty#EXO_DFTFOutNow#ToEXOPlanetAndBeyond#DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING#드디어_나왔다_엑소_멈추지도마@weareoneEXO #EXO #엑소— ⎔²ꜱʜ²⎔ 🌑🎮 (@o2sh2o) June 8, 2021
Yeahh! KINGS slaying with the Comeback!#DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING #EXO_DFTFOutNow @weareoneEXO #EXO— Khan La (@KhanLa03193144) June 8, 2021
Without a single promotion - yes Kings ❤@weareoneEXO @layzhang @B_hundred_Hyun #EXO #DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING pic.twitter.com/EiswnPMIlx— चिकी : ☄ EXO 🌑🎮 (@mysugasaga) June 8, 2021
For the uninitiated, the band had been on a hiatus for over a year as members Chanyeol and Baekhyun were serving for the military. Another EXO group member Lay Zhang had been inactive from the group since 2016 but had later announced that he will make a comeback to the group in late May 2021 when the teaser for Don't Fight the Feeling was released. Another three OG band members Luhan, Kris and Tao stepped back from the band in 2014-2015 due to some legal troubles. The current EXO members include Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun.
