EXO Dominates ITunes Charts As Group Makes Their Comeback With 'Don't Fight The Feeling'

The highly anticipated and the much-awaited album of K-pop group EXO titled Don’t Fight the Feeling comprising of five tracks in total released recently. The K-pop band also dropped the official music video of the title track Don't Fight the Feeling on YouTube. The title song and the album was trending at number 1 on Twitter within hours after its release and the video has already crossed 24 million views on YouTube. Not only did the song trend at number 1 on Twitter, but it also made its way as the number 1 song on iTunes globally.

EXO's comeback song charts at number 1 on iTunes

According to the tweet by World Music Awards, EXO's latest track Don't Fight the Feeling is at the number one spot on iTunes, replacing BTS' Butter which dominated the top position ever since its release. According to a report by Kpophigh India, the album debuted at #1 in 75 countries and the song debuted at #1 in 35 countries including India. Team Exo India which is one of the fan clubs of the K-pop band shared that all the five songs from the album made it to the top 10 list in iTunes India.

[210607] Global Digital Artist Ranking

EXO - 4



▪︎iTunes India (SONG)

1. Don’t Fight The Feeling

4. Just As Usual

6. Runway

7. No Matter

8. Paradise

*All songs in Top10



▪︎iTunes India (ALBUM) #1



▪︎iTunes (ALBUM) 75x #1

▪︎iTunes (SONG) 34x #1@weareoneEXO #EXO_DFTFOutNow pic.twitter.com/W8qlecuzBL — TeamEXOIndia (@TeamEXOIndia) June 7, 2021

Netizens react to EXO's number one spot

As soon as the news was posted by World Music Awards, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the K-pop artists. The EXO Army also congratulated each other for getting their favourite band at the number one spot and asked the fans to make sure that the band keeps trending for the next few days as well. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions below.

More about EXO

For the uninitiated, the band had been on a hiatus for over a year as members Chanyeol and Baekhyun were serving for the military. Another EXO group member Lay Zhang had been inactive from the group since 2016 but had later announced that he will make a comeback to the group in late May 2021 when the teaser for Don't Fight the Feeling was released. Another three OG band members Luhan, Kris and Tao stepped back from the band in 2014-2015 due to some legal troubles. The current EXO members include Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun.

IMAGE: STILL FROM DON'T FIGHT THE FEELING

