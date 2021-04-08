EXO Drops Surprise Comeback Teaser On 9th Anniversary, Fans Chant 'we Are One'

Quick links:
Source: EXO official Twitter
South Korean band EXO is celebrating the ninth anniversary of their debut on Thursday, April 8. On the special occasion, the K-pop band treated their fan army with a special teaser that announces details of the group’s upcoming album. According to Soompi, last month it was speculated that the band is planning to release a brand new album and now, EXO has now officially confirmed their comeback.
It was at midnight of April 8 KST, when the group left their fans thrilled by announcing that they have new music in store for them. In a short clip released by EXO, the members of the group Kai, Chanyeol, Baekhyun, Xiumin, D.O. and Sehun collectively unveil that they are currently filming a new music video for their album. The video that was released under the title, “L-1485”, gives fans a detailed glimpse of their new music video set.
Along with this, EXO members also leave fans amazed by playing a snippet of their new song online, ahead of its release. Band member D.O. can be seen grooving by giving a true sneak peek of their choreography. Check out the video shared by the K-pop band below:
Upon seeing the spoiler post, fans of EXO have flooded Twitter with heart-warming responses for their favourite band. One user wrote, “after seeing this video, I felt so motivated. it changed my whole life. it’s all happened because of you. thank you so much”. Meanwhile, many others chanted “We Are One” upon learning EXO’s comeback. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:
For the unversed, this new music video will mark the band’s comeback after almost two years. The band was out of action in the past few years. While contemporary K-pop bands like BTS, BLACKPINK continued to create music, but EXO took a hiatus until this month.
The band last released their sixth-studio full-length album titled, Obsession back in the year 2019. Ever since then the band took a short hiatus during the ongoing pandemic. Now, given the large gap, the news of their brand new album has left fan rejoicing.
