EXO Earns Its Sixth 'Million Seller' Title For The Latest 'Don't Fight The Feeling' Album

Recently, EXO managed to earn 'million seller' title for its new album, Don't Fight The Feeling. On June 14, 2021, SM Entertainment revealed that 1,089,681 copies were sold of EXO's new album by June 13, reported Soompi. This is now EXO's sixth album to earn the 'million seller' status. The new album has been topping several other charts in various countries since its release.

EXO's new album earns ''Million seller' title

Don't Fight The Feeling album has been dominating several charts including iTunes Top Albums charts in 87 countries since its release. The album has been ranked number one on the weekly album charts on Hanteo Chart and Synnara Records. EXO's first studio album, XOXO, which released in 2013, became the first album by any artist to sell a million copies since the year 2001.

On June 7, 2021, EXO released its special album featuring the title track, Don't Fight The Feeling. Along with the title track, the special album consists of four new songs- Paradise, No Matter, Runaway, and Just as Usual. The lyrics are penned by KENZIE, the album has been described as an upbeat dance track that urges fans to trust their hearts and move forward to make important choices in their life.

The special album is the seventh EP released through SM Entertainment. It also marks EXO's first new release since 2019's studio album, Obsession. The new album marks the return of EXO members- Xiumin, Lay, and D.O. since one of the popular EXO's songs, Don't Mess Up My Tempo, which released in 2018. EXO members Chanyeol and Baekhyun have contributed to recording the song before enlisting into the mandatory military training. Lay has returned to the group and has also appeared in promotional photoshoots and the MV of the title track. According to the South Korean site, Naver, the special album has surpassed 1.2 million pre-orders in 27 days, breaking the band's previous personal record of over 1.1 million with Don't Mess Up My Tempo. The official MV has now become the fastest SM Entertainment MV to hit ten million views on YouTube within few hours of its release, reported KPopstarz.

IMAGE: EXO'S TWITTER

