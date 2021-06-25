EXO Fame Chen Poses For Japanese Magazine Cover; Fans Speculate New Single

K-pop band EXO never fails to surprise their fans and always leave them curious about their next move. Recently, their latest photoshoot for a Japanese magazine cover went viral. In the pictures shared by the fansite, members Chen, Baekhyun and Suho can be seen posing for the camera. Out of all the pictures, Chen's photoshoot grabbed attention and now fans have started speculating that he is all set to release new music. Have a look.

EXO members pose for a Japanese Magazine cover

The images were shared by the official fansite of the band, EXO_NEWS_JP. Chen's new music speculation started after the photos were released. In the picture, he is seen staring at the camera through his blue sunglasses. He has kept both his hands behind his head and is wearing a white tee-shirt. It is titled, "One Summer Day" and now some fans have started speculating that the member will be releasing a new single or solo album. They went on to make fanart for his single. Chen's last single Hello was released in the year 2020. Take a look.

On the other hand, Leader Suho was seen wearing a formal suit with a striped shirt and a tie. "Leader of EXO" is written on the image. Whereas Baekhyun was spotted making a strawberry cake while holding one in his hand. The quote, "precious gift from Baekhyun" written on it. Check it out.

More about EXO's latest news

As per Soompi, on June 14, 2021, SM Entertainment revealed that 1,089,681 copies were sold of EXO's new album by June 13. This is now EXO's sixth album to earn the "million-seller" status. The album is titled Don't Fight The Feeling which has been topping various charts since its release earlier this year. On the other hand, EXO's first studio album, XOXO, which released in 2013, became the first album by any artist to sell a million copies since the year 2001.

One of their official music videos, Tempo surpassed the 200-million-view mark. The video which was released on November 2, 2018, took over 2 years to cross the mark. It is the seventh music video that crossed the mark. Earlier, music videos of Monster, Call Me Baby, Ko Ko Bop, Growl, Overdose, and Love Shot entered the 200 million club.

