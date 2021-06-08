Last Updated:

EXO-L Celebrate Their Band's Comeback As 'Don't Fight The Feeling' Releases Worldwide

EXO-Ls, the fans of the Korean-Chinese boy band, rejoice as EXO makes their 9th-anniversary comeback with a special album, Don’t Fight the Feeling.

EXO-L, as the fans of the K-pop band EXO, like to call themselves have been granted the perfect gift as EXO made a comeback for their 9th debut anniversary! One EXO-L on Twitter said, "Fans already know that EXO won't have promotions for Don’t Fight the Feeling, and an article also says that there will be no album activities, such as music shows. It also makes sense since EXO specifically made this album as a gift for EXOLs. This comeback is all in our hands."

About the Korean-Chinese K-pop band, EXO and their comeback

The K-pop band that is said to be one of the biggest reasons for the Hallyu wave had 12 members and was divided into EXO-K (Korean) and EXO-M (Mandarin) but three members of the group, Kris Luhan and Tao left the group and fans eagerly waited for EXO's comeback which came to them one and half years later.

The EXO's comeback is all about their mini-album, Don't Fight The Feeling for which the group also released a peppy dance video as well. The album is also named after the song Don’t Fight the Feeling which also features members like Xiumin, DO.O, Sehun, Kai and Lay Zhang. Previously EXO-Ls were unsure of Chinese member Lay Zhang's return but were left emotional when it was confirmed that he will be part of the comeback. Four out of the 9 members of EXO are currently serving their military enlistment period but made the album prior to their departure. 

Some Twitter reactions by EXO-Ls

EXO's latest album features 5 new songs and EXO-Ls have been unable to keep calm! The album has already reached Number #1 on US iTunes charts even though the album released only a day ago, on June 7, 2021! 

One of the EXO-Ls mentioned how proud she was for the fandom coming along so well and reaching new heights.

One fan mentioned how EXO is just so good that their work is instantly liked by fans and non-fans both!

One of them had every relatable meme to share on this occasion:

EXO-Ls also told their fellow fans "good job" for making Don’t Fight the Feeling reach 1.2 million pre-orders.

EXO's latest album features tracks like Paradise, No Matter, Runaway and Just As Usual and it is the boy band's seventh EP. 

