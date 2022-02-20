EXO Shares Cryptic Video Of Leader Suho; Fans Theorize Long-awaited Comeback Concept

Touted as one of the most prominent K-pop bands in South Korea, EXO member Suho recently returned after completing his mandatory military service. The leader of the band was met with wishes and blessings upon his return as fans, called EXO-L, celebrated by trending him on social media. With members like Baekhyun, Chen and Chanyeol still left to complete their service and younger members Kai and Sehun left to enlist, fans are growing eager to have the entire band's comeback.

The band consists of members Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. However, the fans are kept entertained by the members' induvial activities as Kai recently released his mini-album whereas Sehun is busy venturing into acting. Adding on to the fans' happiness, the official Twitter handle of the K-pop band EXO shared a cryptic post after Suho's return from the military.

Is EXO leader Suho making a comeback?

The official Twitter handle of EXO shared a cryptic video with themes of horror and mystery. The monochrome video showed a clock ticking in the multiples of three along with goosebump-inducing visuals of a foggy forest. The video shared a message that read, ''At last, the man takes off his grey suit'' in a creepy font. It ended with the name of the singer, Suho.

Fans' reaction to Suho comeback video

Fans were quick to theorize the cryptic video and wondered if the leader is making a comeback soon after returning from the military. While many fans were sure the video hinted at Suho's long-awaited comeback, a few believed that it was a teaser for his concert. One netizen wrote, ''In my world grey suits means men in power behind the scenes. Suho applied at EXOL Co. Ltd. — does that mean he will open a studio company focus on EXO activities''

What is this pic.twitter.com/JiloLOuSni — • Tee⁴ | Jungwoo Day 💛 (@_Kyungsoup_) February 20, 2022

I don't know what is that, but I'm excited for it cz JUNMYEON said we have to 🥺❤️@weareoneEXO — Lit97 (@97lit97) February 20, 2022

Time .. a new start Suho was applying a resume for EXO-L Inc is he gonna become a director and #EXO gets their own label 😭 are the better days finally here — ❤️‍🩹;SUHOmecoming🌊#CHILD (@LionNeos) February 20, 2022

Another fan was simply excited to see Suho make a comeback as they wrote, ''I don't know what is this but yeah i love you and i'm so ready for you''. An eagle-eyed fan pointed out that the clock is linked with one of EXO's songs titled MAMA where a clock can be heard clicking in the intro.