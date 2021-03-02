EXO's Chanyeol Recreates Billie Eilish's' Unhealthy Man' In 'The Box' Teaser; Watch

On March 1, 2021, EXO’s Chanyeol’s upcoming film titled The Box launched its first teaser. In the newly launched teaser, Chanyeol can be seen playing Ji Hoon. The short video clip gives a glimpse of Ji Hoon’s first assembly with Min Soo (played by Jo Dal Hwan), who is a successful music producer. One can also see Chanyeol performing Billie Eilish’s Unhealthy Man. The teaser shows Min Soo watching Ji Hoon’s (Chanyeol) charismatic performance.

EXO's Chanyeol debut film The Box teaser released

In Chanyeol's The Field teaser, Chanyeol can be seen sporting a navy blue coloured shirt and grey printed t-shirt which he paired with denim jeans. Jo Dal Hwan sported a light blue coloured shirt and black blazer and trousers. Chanyeol’s long hair was side-parted. He accessorised himself with a silver ring and thin bands. The teaser has already garnered thousands of views and Chanyeol’s fans have expressed their excitement for his upcoming musical drama.

Many of his fans complimented the singer. Several of them dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “This looks so good! Hoping Chanyeol can show more people how multi-talented he is!”. Another one wrote, “I can’t stop watching this. This is soo good. Chanyeol looks and sounds amazing. The movie is gonna be brilliant. Can’t wait to watch the return of actor Park Chanyeol” with a heart. A netizen commented, “We are so excited for the release of this movie. Now we got a teaser. And Chanyeol singing Bad Guy is so good”.

According to Soompi, Chanyeol's debut film is scheduled to release in Korea this spring. Helmed by Yang Jung Woong, the film is based on the musical journey of an aspiring singer and once a popular producer. Chanyeol has also participated in the music composing of the film, including the songs he will be shown singing in it.

The Box will mark the rapper’s first leading role in the Korean film industry. The list of Chanyeol's movies includes a Chinese flick titled So I Married My Anti-Fan and Salut D’Amour, where he played a supporting role. The 28-year-old singer has also starred in 2018’s Secret Queen Makers.

Image Source: Chanyeol's Instagram

