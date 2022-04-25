EXO's D.O Tests Positive For COVID-19; Suspends All Scheduled Programmes Until Recovery

K-Pop enthusiasts were in for a piece of sad news on Monday as South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO's member D.O tested positive for COVID-19. The management agency of the music group, SM Entertainment released an official statement on April 25, confirming the development. The agency stated that D.O has completed his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and is asymptomatic as of now.

EXO's D.O tests positive for COVID-19

SM Entertainment confirmed that D.O has halted all of his scheduled programmes until recovery. Since he has shown no symptoms of sickness, the musician has isolated himself at home and is practising social distancing thoroughly. The management agency further asserted that they have taken all the necessary precautions and are strictly abiding by the quarantine guidelines. SM Entertainment concluded the statement by adding that D.O's health is currently their top priority. The official statement shared by the company reads,

Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We are here to inform you that EXO’s D.O has confirmed positive for COVID-19. He has completed the second dose of the vaccine and is currently showing no symptoms. He has suspended all activities and is self-isolating while receiving at-home treatment in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities. We will strictly abide by the quarantine guidelines and do our best to focus on his recovery as we consider the health and safety of our artists to be our top priority. Thank you.

This comes just a month after the band's member Kai tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to the statement released by SM Entertainment, the Peaches and Mmmh artist was diagnosed with the disease on March 14. He received home treatment as advised by the health authorities and experts. SM Entertainment also mentioned how they complied with the government’s quarantine guidelines to take the health of Kai as the top priority.

Recently, on the occasion of the band's tenth anniversary, its notable member Lay called it quits. Taking to his social media handles on April 8, Lay shared a statement that read, "Ten years of growth, thank you all. Thank you to my EXO brothers for your company and encouragement. Thanks to my colleagues at SM for witnessing every step of my growth and achievement. Thank you to all of my fans for your unconditional love and support."

Image: Instagram/@kyungsoosofficial