EXO's Kai Gives Fans 'Serotonin Boost' With His Solo Track 'Peaches'; WATCH

Touted as one of the most prominent idol groups in the South Korean K-pop industry, EXO's main dancer Kai has finally dropped his highly awaited second comeback mini-album titled Peaches. Moreover, he treated the EXO-Ls, the name of the fandom, with the eye-pleasing music video of the single of the same name. The release of the MV has landed the young singer on the list of trending topics on social media.

The 27-year-old singer, real name Kim Jong-in, finally released his highly anticipated second mini-album titled Peaches marking his second solo debut. The album consists of 6 tracks including the single of the same title. The recently dropped music video of the single Peaches managed to get the singer trending because of being aesthetically pleasing in nature which was highly appreciated by the EXO-Ls.

The R&B track allowed the singer to explore his artistic version as the colourful music video perfectly showcased the singer's ability to seamlessly carry out simple yet smooth choreography. Praised by fans across the globe, fans celebrated the young singer's first mini-album this year and since the release of his successful debut solo mini-album titled KAI.

Minutes after the music video was released, fans shared some of their favourite snippets from the clip to appreciate Kai appearing carefree and in love considering the track follows the feeling of being with someone you love. One user wrote, ''Notice how he smiles throughout the whole mv, this is my comfort mv, my serotonin boost. It made me so happy. My whole life depends on his smile now. Happy Kai is the best Kai'' while another wrote, ''It really soft and made me so so relaxed it really fits my usual mood calm and total silence only kai honey voice I'm so in love with him right now''. Check out the netizens enjoying Kai's newly released album.

#KAI2ndSOLO showed Kai's artistic side, for me it's good that his debut is Mmmh because that was the image of Kai generally but here in Peaches, it actually represents who Kim Jongin is as an artist.



His voice and back vocals in Peaches are absolutely soothing 🤧 pic.twitter.com/Uk5Gj1iXy0 — yai 🥀🍑🐢 cw: #Happiness (@ERIDAY1485) November 30, 2021

Jongin on the cover of Apple Music A-List K POP when Peaches has only been out for twenty minutes. Our A list all-rounder Kai #카이_피치스_공개 #카이의복숭아 #KAI2ndSOLO pic.twitter.com/TNfje4TIL1 — KAI PEACHES OUT NOW 🍑 (@comeinjongin) November 30, 2021

It really soft and made me so so relaxed it really fits my usual mood calm and total silence only kai honey voice



I'm so in love with him right now #KAI2ndSOLO #KaiComebackDay #Peaches pic.twitter.com/v5b08gl5gd — ɛҳơ'ʂ ɱųʂɛ☞🐝with You🍑Kai PEACHES OUT NOW 🍑 (@EXO_s__Miracle9) November 30, 2021

Notice how he smiles throughout the whole mv, this is my comfort mv, my serotonin boost. It made me so happy. My whole life depends on his smile now. Happy Kai is the best Kai#Peaches #Kai2ndSolo #KaiComebackDay @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/OduhDGWWdh — Freal Luv | peechissu 🍑 (@FrealLuv_PCY) November 30, 2021

Kai debuted in the South Korean entertainment industry as a member of pop band EXO in the year 2012 under SM Entertainment. The group consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O. and Sehun. Touted as one of the most prominent K-pop bands in South Korea, the members of the band have also successfully branched out to carry out solo activities. Apart from the album, Kai will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix series titled New World.

Image: Instagram/@smtown/Twitter/@jamxo_144p