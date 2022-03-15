Exo's Kai Tests COVID Positive, Agency Releases Statement; 'receiving Treatment At Home'

One of the members Kai from the famous South Korean-Chinese boy band, Exo has been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection. On March 15, the label handling the band, SM Entertainment released a statement regarding Kai’s health status and revealed that the artists all the outgoing activities have been halted till his recovery.

According to the statement, the Peaches and Mmmh artist was diagnosed with the disease on March 14 he has been receiving home treatment as advised by the health authorities and experts. SM Entertainment also mentioned how they will comply with the government’s quarantine guidelines and take the health of Kai as the top priority.

Exo's Kai tests positive for COVID-19

According to the label handling the artist, he has said to have completed 2 doses of the vaccine and will halt all activities for recovery. Read the agency’s full statement below to understand the artist's health condition post the infection.

“Hello. This is SM Entertainment. EXO's Kai was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 14. Kai has completed the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently receiving treatment at home following the guidelines of the quarantine authorities and all his schedules have been suspended. We will strictly follow the quarantine guidelines, and we will do our best to focus on Kai’s recovery, considering the health and safety of our artists as our top priority. Thank you.”

More than his song, Kai is an inspiring figure in the k-pop world primarily because of his unique styling and fashion statements. Meanwhile, the singer had dropped his much-awaited song Peaches in November last year. The 27-year-old singer whose real name is Jong-in had released the song that marked his second solo debut. The album consists of 6 tracks including the single of the same title.

Meanwhile, Kai debuted in the South Korean entertainment industry as a member of pop band EXO in the year 2012 under SM Entertainment. The group consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O. and Sehun. Touted as one of the most prominent K-pop bands in South Korea, the members of the band have also successfully branched out to carry out solo activities. Apart from the album, Kai will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix series titled New World.

IMAGE: Instagram/zkdlin