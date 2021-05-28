EXO's Lay Zhang Makes His Comeback With Band's Upcoming Album 'Don't Fight The Feeling'

On May 26, 2021, South Korean K-pop boy band EXO dropped the new teaser of its upcoming, Don't Fight The Feeling. The album marks the band's return as a seven-member band since the rest of EXO's members are away on their mandatory military enlistment. The individual teaser images also confirm the participation of the Chinese member, Lay Zhang. Lay Zhang had been on a hiatus from the group since the year 2016.

Lay Zhang makes his comeback with EXO's latest Don't Fight The Feeling

On May 26, 2021, EXO's members dropped the individual teaser images captured for their upcoming album. The pictures also feature Lay Zhang, as he makes his comeback joining EXO's Suho, Chanyeol, Kai, Sehun, Baekhyun, D.O., and Xiumin. The released teaser picture shows Zhang partially shaded as if he is under an eclipse.

As soon as Zhang's return was confirmed, many of his fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Lucy Ford dropped a meme picture that read, "Oh my god, okay it's happening, everybody stay calm". A fan dropped Zhang's picture and expressed her excitement for his comeback with several crying face emoticons. Another fan could not believe that "it is real". A netizen commented that it is "finally icingggg" with a series of emoticons.

EXO's Lay Zhang is a Chinese member of the group who was on hiatus from the boy band since 2016. He appeared one in EXO's Don't Mess Up My Tempo. With a blink-and-you miss appearance in the MV, many of his fans were expecting to see him more. Even though the former won't be present at the promotional events, Zhang will definitely be seen in the upcoming album.

Furthermore, EXO also released a video teaser for the upcoming album. The first set of teasers was named Episode 01. Emergency Landing, while the second one was titled Episode 02. One Giant Leap. It features the six members Baekhyun, DO, Chanyeol, Sehun, Xiumin, and Kai, who can be seen sitting on a voyage on a carrier. The video has more than 2.4 million views on the microblogging site.

