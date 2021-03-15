'Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Director Kari Skogland Teases 'Marvel' Easter Eggs

With the Marvel universe shifting its focus on Captain America with Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans can expect that the series will contain several Easter eggs that will reflect the homages to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects that came before it. Kari Skogland, the director of Falcon and the Winter Soldier teased that Marvel fans will be able to find numerous Easter eggs in the series.

Kari Skogland teases surprising Easter eggs

In an interview with Disney Twenty-three, Kari shared that there will be no shortage of Easter eggs in the upcoming Marvel series. He said, "There are Easter eggs everywhere. We place them as organically as we can. They come out of us being in a scene and thinking, ‘Oh, that’s a great place to put one.’ He further added that the makers had fun in finding events, places, things and people to bring in to the movie as they dived deep into the material. He revealed that they were definitely informed by the earlier comics.

'The Falcon and Winter Soldier' cast

The upcoming Marvel series stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes in the lead along with Karli Morgenthau as Erin Kellyman, Sharon Carter as Emily VanCamp and Helmut Zemo as the antagonist Daniel Brühl wearing his comic-accurate purple mask. Wyatt Russell will make his debut in the show as a US agent.

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' plot

According to the trailer that was released during the SuperBowl, the series will focus on the premise of the events that happens after Avengers: Endgame. Sam Wilson will be trying his best to prove himself worthy of Captain America's shield that he was stripped off of in Avengers: Endgame. The series will showcase high action-packed sequences of Sam and Bucky against a new terrorist group called the Flag Smashers. The show will also highlight some fun banters between Sam and Bucky. The show will give the Marvel fans answers to some questions like Where is the shield now? Who is going to be Captain America? Will Sam Wilson get back his shield or will it end up in someone else's hand?

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' release date

Falcon and the Winter Soldier was scheduled to release in August 2020 but was postponed due to slow post-production because of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. The series is now set to premiere on March 19 and will be exclusively streaming on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.