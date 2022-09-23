Falguni Pathak Makes Her View on Neha Kakkar's 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankayi' Remake Clear

Falguni Pathak is among the popular singers in the music industry who enjoys a massive fan following especially among the ‘90s generation. Her songs namely 'Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye', 'Saawariya Teri Yaad Mein', 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai', 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi', 'Odhini Odhu' and many more created a buzz among her fans in no time. While many of her songs were recreated in recent years, one of the latest remakes by Neha Kakkar took the internet by storm and attracted criticism from the netizens. On the other hand, while Falguni Pathak is yet to officially comment on the same, she expressed her reaction through her social media handle.

Falguni Pathak reacts to netizens criticising Neha Kakkar’s recreation of 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankayi'

Singer Neha Kakkar recently released her new music video 'O Sajna', which is a remake of Falguni Pathak’s song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankayi'. Featuring Neha Kakkar, Dhanshree Verma and Priyank Sharma, the music video received major backlash from some netizens while others stated how much they liked it. While the netizens continue to criticise the song remake, Falguni Pathak took to her official Instagram handle and shared screenshots of netizens criticising the remake of her iconic song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankayi' on the Instagram stories (now-expired). Soon after she posted the screenshots online, her fans began resharing the same on their respective social media handles expressing their delight at how the singer was backing them. Take a look-

While some expressed their anger over 'ruining the iconic song', others praised Neha Kakkar for her amazing voice. Numerous Falguni Pathak fans took to Twitter and reacted to Neha Kakkar and Tanishk Bagchi’s song and stated how they should not be allowed to recreate any old songs in the future. There were some users who complimented the song and stated how Neha Kakkar is truly a talented singer.

