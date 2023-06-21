Falguni Shah Opens Up On 'very Joyful' Experience Of Working With PM Modi On Millet Song

Grammy Award-winning singer Falguni Shah (Falu) spoke about the experience of making a song with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian-American singer collaborated with PM Modi to write a song about millets. PM Modi has been advocating millets (bajra) as a potential solution to world hunger and encouraging its use in daily diet.

3 things you need to know:

PM Modi is of the opinion that millets can play a major role in alleviating world hunger.

The single Abundance of Millets released on June 16.

2023 is the International Year of Millets after India’s proposal at the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Falguni on her experience of working with PM Modi

Speaking with ANI, Falguni said that her experience of working with PM Modi was "joyful". She revealed that the Prime Minister worked with her and her husband on the song for six months. She also revealed that he engaged with her son as well and asked him questions like what he wants to be when he grows up, or whether he’s a musician like his mother. She added that PM Modi loved the single's cover art as well.

#WATCH | New York, USA: Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah) (@FaluMusic) after meeting PM Modi says "It was so nice to see him, we have worked together for 6 months. He loved the album cover and the song. He said let's hope a lot of people benefit from… pic.twitter.com/I2ib7ZKhYd — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

“We worked closely together for six months. He loved the album cover and the song. He was just joyful,” Falguni shared. Prime Minister Modi also told her that he hopes that the song will help a lot of people.

The year of millets and how they can help local farmers

2023 has been declared as the International Year of Millets' after a proposal for it was brought forward by India and endorsed by Members of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Governing Bodies, as well as by the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

(Falguni Shah in a recording studio | Image: falumusic/Instagram)

Speaking with PTI, Falguni had said prior to the song’s release, “If we can supply the world with millets, which is a very easy way of farming and growing, this grain can really help end the biggest problem in the world which is hunger and also uplift farmers, local and smaller farms."