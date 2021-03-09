Fan Asks AR Rahman When He's Going To Release His Next Telugu Album, Composer Reacts

Academy Award and Grammy-winning musician AR Rahman might not be too active on social media but is well aware of how eagerly his fans and followers wait for the release of his new songs and albums. Just like any other AR Rahman fan, a Twitter user questioned the music maestro about the release of a new Telugu album. Here is what the Dil Se singer tweeted back.

AR Rahman's Twitter post

AR Rahman is one of the country's best music directors and singers and has had a series of hits in his illustrious career. He not only provides music for Hindi films but also Tamil and Telugu movies, which go on to become fan favourites. A follower of the star singer tweeted to him and asked him when he can expect a new Telugu album from him, to which Rahman replied saying, 'Very soon", followed by a smiley emoji.

A look into AR Rahman's Instagram

Most of Rahman's Instagram posts feature him playing an instrument or sharing snippets from his new albums and songs. Recently, he posted a video with none other than Sukhwinder Singh. The singer was seen at the AR Rahman studios where he sang a beautiful song while AR Rahman was capturing his video. Fans and followers of the singers commented saying that it would be an epic collaboration if the two maestros came together for a project. The video clip shared by AR Rahman also gave a glimpse of the interior part of AR Rahman's studio in which the entire ceiling part can be seen filled with colourful umbrellas hung invertedly.

AR Rahman on the work front

On the work front, AR Rahman was last seen composing music for the romantic drama film titled Dil Bechara. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid, Saif Ali Khan, among many others. Apart from composing the songs, the artist has also sung two songs, Dil Bechara and Friendzone. For his upcoming ventures, AR Rahman has several films lined up for release. From Bollywood to Tamil and Malayalam films, the singer has bagged several films for 2021 and 2022. Some of AR Rahman's upcoming flicks are Le Musk, Atrangi Re, Ayalaan, No Man's Land, Aadujeevitham, Ponniyin Selvan, Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan, Pippa, among many others.

Image Credits: AR Rahman Official Instagram Account