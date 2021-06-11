Last Updated:

Fans Draw Parallels Between Lorde's 'Solar Power' And George Micheal's 'Freedom! '90'

Lorde released her new song 'Solar Power' on June 11, 2021, and fans are comparing Lorde’s 'Solar Power' to George Michael's 'Freedom '90.'

Lorde released her new song Solar Power on June 11, 2021, just hours after it leaked early to streaming services. This is the first song since the release of her critically acclaimed 2017 album Melodrama and fans are quite excited about it. While many celebrated the same, some noticed a similarity to George Michael’s track named Freedom! ’90. 

Fans compare Lorde's new song to George Michael’s track

Fans are comparing Lorde’s Solar Power to George Michael's Freedom '90 in which she sings, “Come one, come all, I’ll tell you my secrets / I’m kinda like a prettier Jesus.” The accompanying video sees Lorde dancing on a beach in a yellow skirt and top.

Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote, “I’m so old the Lorde song sounds like a cover of George Michael - ‘Freedom ‘90’.” Another wrote, “Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ has George Michael’s ‘Freedom 90’ all over it and I’m here for it.” Many dropped comments such as, “So Lorde’s new song is a love letter to George Michael and it is v. good”, “Lorde spent lockdown listening to George Michael?”, “I think I just heard solar power OMG???? Are they sampling freedom by george michael or sumn?????” Have a look at the fan reactions to Lorde's new song below.

More about Lorde's Solar Power 

Earlier, Lorde emailed a letter to her fans in which she revealed the details about her new song. She wrote, "There's someone I want you to meet. Her feet are bare at all times. She's sexy, playful, feral, and free. She's a modern girl in a deadstock bikini, in touch with her past and her future, vibrating at the highest level when summer comes around. Her skin is glowing, her lovers are many. I'm completely obsessed with her, and soon you will be too. It's my divine pleasure to be introducing you, at long last, to my third studio album, SOLAR POWER." In the letter, she also revealed that the song has been written and produced by herself and Jack. Check out the music video of Lorde's new song and George Michael's Freedom '90 below.

