Fans Draw Parallels Between Lorde's 'Solar Power' And George Micheal's 'Freedom! '90'

Lorde released her new song Solar Power on June 11, 2021, just hours after it leaked early to streaming services. This is the first song since the release of her critically acclaimed 2017 album Melodrama and fans are quite excited about it. While many celebrated the same, some noticed a similarity to George Michael’s track named Freedom! ’90.

Fans are comparing Lorde’s Solar Power to George Michael's Freedom '90 in which she sings, “Come one, come all, I’ll tell you my secrets / I’m kinda like a prettier Jesus.” The accompanying video sees Lorde dancing on a beach in a yellow skirt and top.

Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote, “I’m so old the Lorde song sounds like a cover of George Michael - ‘Freedom ‘90’.” Another wrote, “Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ has George Michael’s ‘Freedom 90’ all over it and I’m here for it.” Many dropped comments such as, “So Lorde’s new song is a love letter to George Michael and it is v. good”, “Lorde spent lockdown listening to George Michael?”, “I think I just heard solar power OMG???? Are they sampling freedom by george michael or sumn?????” Have a look at the fan reactions to Lorde's new song below.

WHAT ARE THESE FREEDOM 90' BY GEORGE MICHAEL VIBES IN THE NEW LORDE SONG IM BARKING SO HARD I LVOE THIS SO MUCH IS THIS INTENTIONAL?????? — giri@life hell:( (@lesbianiwaoi) June 10, 2021

I think I just heard solar power OMG???? Are they sampling freedom by george michael or sumn????? pic.twitter.com/cbDgyU0y4a — shawn✨ (@dragghanite) June 10, 2021

i love freedom by george michael pic.twitter.com/noC4tUi7aE — lizzie (@chaosouls) June 11, 2021

so lorde's new song is a love letter to george michael and it is v. good — alex (@alex_abads) June 10, 2021

solar power and harmony hall are freedom 90-core — Steve Kandell (@SteveKandell) June 10, 2021

Solar Power is 70s stoner rock, mixed with George Michael’s Freedom! 90. I love it. — e (@effortlesseric) June 10, 2021

I’m so old the Lorde song sounds like a cover of George Michael - Freedom ‘90 — bony king (@MilesKlee) June 10, 2021

new lorde sounds like "faith" and then goes into "freedom '90." — blythe sheldon (@blythest) June 11, 2021

started off the day w solar power and now i realize it sounds like freedom! '90 — meg ✨ (@MEGisaninja) June 11, 2021

yo lorde is back but i cant help but notice this new song sounds like freedom 90' by george michael 😳 — hello lunch man (?) (@hellolqmn) June 11, 2021

More about Lorde's Solar Power

Earlier, Lorde emailed a letter to her fans in which she revealed the details about her new song. She wrote, "There's someone I want you to meet. Her feet are bare at all times. She's sexy, playful, feral, and free. She's a modern girl in a deadstock bikini, in touch with her past and her future, vibrating at the highest level when summer comes around. Her skin is glowing, her lovers are many. I'm completely obsessed with her, and soon you will be too. It's my divine pleasure to be introducing you, at long last, to my third studio album, SOLAR POWER." In the letter, she also revealed that the song has been written and produced by herself and Jack. Check out the music video of Lorde's new song and George Michael's Freedom '90 below.

