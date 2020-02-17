The Debate
Fans 'laugh Out Loud' As Adnan Sami's Booms Back At User Who Didn't Enjoy His New Song

Music

Tu Yaad Aaya is composed by Kunaal Vermaa & features actor Adah Sharma in the video, along with singer Adnan Sami. Video has crossed 10 million views on YouTube

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami who released his new song 'Tu Yaad Aya' after almost 5 years replied to a Twitter user who wrote that he 'didn't enjoy' the song. Sami asked the user 'Vishal Patel' to 'change his taste' if he didn't like it. 

Reading Adnan Sami's reply, many fans couldn't stop laughing. Many referred Sami's response to Gully Boy's popular line 'Bohot Hard'. Tu Yaad Aaya is composed by Kunaal Vermaa and features actor Adah Sharma in the video, along with Sami. 

Reactions

Tu Yaad Aaya is Adnan’s first single in a long time. At the turn of the millennium, he had shot to fame with numerous albums. In one of them, Amitabh Bachchan had also featured alongside Adnan. Sami had last sung Bhar Do Jholi Meri song for Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) in Bollywood.

Sami said he took time to come up with a single—almost 9 years—but he was working on something constantly.

"I had taken a self-imposed sabbatical. Regardless of whether it reaches the public or not, you're constantly composing... When the time is right, these things come together with a tremendous amount of synergy.

Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter on Thursday to express his delight about Adnan coming up with a single after a long gap. The veteran shared the video along with the post to express his best wishes along with heart and gratitude emojis. 

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

