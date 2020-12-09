Fans Pay Tribute To John Lennon On His 40th Death Anniversary By Tweeting Songs, Quotes

John Lennon was one of the most popular musicians from the world-famous band The Beatles, being one of the founding members of the band along with Paul McCartney. The Beatles gained a lot of popularity in the 60’s, before the band eventually broke off; and Lennon had later got brutally murdered, which sent shockwaves to the world of music and sent his fans in deep sorrow. After four decades of the musician’s death, his fans still remember him on social media. Have a look at some of the tributes on social media on John Lennon’s death anniversary.

Fans pay tribute to John Lennon on his 40th death anniversary

Lennon was known to be extremely outspoken about social issues such as war and violence while advocating for peace. His music career took off with the popularity of The Beatles with songs like A Day in the Life and I Want to Hold Your Hand gaining massive success. He was a popular musician even outside The Beatles, with his solo album Double Fantasy becoming a hit shortly before his death. His popularity lives till date, which is evident in the tributes that his fans have paid to him on social media.

ALSO READ: George Harrison's “All Things Must Pass” Gets A New Stereo Mix On His Death Anniversary

A number of fans talked about how four decades have passed since his death and thanked him for his contribution to the world of music. Many fans were also seen sharing some of his many timeless quotes. They were speaking about how they missed him and a few celebrities were seen tweeting about John Lennon as well.

Actor Ben Stiller wrote about being in ‘disbelief' as he learnt about Lennon’s death and getting in trouble for staying out late. John Lennon and his tragic death clearly seems to be fresh in the minds of his fans even after four decades of his death.

✌💙

"You may say I'm a Dreamer, but I'm not the only one. I hope some day you'll join us. And the world will be as one." #JohnLennon pic.twitter.com/62BtB0W4GL — Diane ღ♬♪♫ツ😎❄🦋 (@IamtheDiDi) December 8, 2020

40 years ago tonight I was outside the Dakota, my best friend and I in disbelief at what had happened. I got in trouble for staying out late. Still one of the most defining moments of my life. Sending love to everyone who’s lost someone. @yokoono #JohnLennon #hero #peace #Truth — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) December 8, 2020

ALSO READ: John Lennon Had Asked Cliff Richard To Delay Release Of His Single, Recalls Latter

Who shot John Lennon and why?

The day was December 8, 1980, when John Lennon had signed an autograph to a fan called Mark David Chapman. In a chilling hindsight, it was this same fan who would later kill Lennon. Later that day, as John Lennon stepped out of his vehicle outside his apartment in Manhattan, Mark David Chapman shot him four times. Lennon was rushed to the hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead. The entire world of music and fans across the world were sent in shock and went in deep sorrow after Lennon’s shocking murder. The musician’s songs are still listened by a wave of fans across the world.

ALSO READ: 'The Final Days Of John Lennon Were Peaceful', Reveals New Book On Him

ALSO READ: Paul McCartney Reveals Why He Uses Teleprompter While Performing: "I Forget The Song"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.