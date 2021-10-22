Fans Upset As Swedish House Mafia's World Tour Sites Mostly Include North America & Europe

DJ trio Swedish House Mafia is all set to make their comeback with a new collaboration with The Weeknd and a global tour on the horizon. The trio consists of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, who in 2013 announced that they would be splitting. Although the fans of the trio were overjoyed to learn about their upcoming tour, certain fans weren't happy as the majority of their concert locations were in North America and Europe.

Fans upset over Swedish House Mafia World Tour locations

Swedish House Mafia dropped a new song and music video, Moth To A Flame on Friday with The Weeknd’s. They also announced a 44-date arena world tour in 2022 with stops in Miami, Las Vegas, Houston, Toronto, London, Paris and Madrid. Even though fans were excited about the trio's upcoming tour some fans pointed out that the locations of the tour mostly included North America and Europe. Take a look at what netizens had to say about Swedish House Mafia's Paradise Again World Tour-

Meanwhile, talking about their comeback, Steve Angello told AP, "I think the time was the best thing that could happen to us. We made more songs in the past two years than we did in the 20 years before that, which is incredible." Angello also spoke about their collaboration with The Weekend and said, "He just, boom, went for it and it sounded amazing. We were like, 'Well, did you have this written down or how was it like? Did you prepare notes?' (He said,) 'I just looked at some text messages on my phone.'"

Swedish House Mafia's latest releases

With hits like Don’t You Worry Child and Save The World, they were the first DJ act to sell out Madison Square Garden and got top billing at Coachella, where they will return in 2022. Swedish House Mafia also released two other singles this year, including Lifetime featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake and It Gets Better, both of which reached the Top 15 of Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. The new songs are leading up to their full-length album 'Paradise Again,' slated for release next year.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: Instagram/@kenwoodtickets)