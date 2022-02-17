Farewell Bappi Da: Mortal Remains Of 'Disco King' Leaves His Juhu Residence For Last Rites

Prolific singer Bappi Lahiri’s mortal remains have left his residence in Juhu for the crematorium ground. The last rites of the singer will be performed today as his family was waiting for his son Bappa’s arrival from the US. The legend died of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea). The doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Earlier, the family members had also released a statement, which stated that the cremation will take place on February 17. Now, in the pictures from outside his Juhu residence, as the mortal remains leave the house, his fans and people can be seen standing outside while paying their last respects. His son Bappa along with other relatives can be seen walking down with the mortal remains.

Bappi Lahiri's mortal remains carried for last rites

Other than his relatives, Bappi’s daughter can be seen in a very bad state. ANI also shared pictures on Twitter from the last rites and wrote, “Mortal remains of veteran singer #BappiLahiri being carried to Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai.”

Earlier, actor Ila Arjun had also shared details about the late singer’s daughter who seems to be in great shock. During an interaction with ANI, outside Bappi Da's house, Ila said that Rema is in a very bad state, she is feeling miserable. She mentioned that she chose to speak to the media because Dada loved Press. Ila even thanked all of them on behalf of the late singer saying that Lahiri would have been extremely happy to see so many people.

Mortal remains of veteran singer #BappiLahiri being carried to Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/H1X4TL1yEy — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

The legendary singer became popular in the Bengali cinema by delivering major box office successes, including Asha O Bhalobasha, Amar Prem, Badnam, and more, the singer also spread the magic of his voice in Bollywood. The singer gave soundtracks in several blockbusters such as Disco Dancer, Sharaabi, Saaheb, Wardat, and many more.

IMAGE: Instagram/BappiLahiri_Official/.VarinderChawla