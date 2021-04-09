Last Updated:

Fearless (Taylor's Version) To Folklore: List Of Taylor Swift's Songs & Films Since 2020

As Taylor Swift has released Fearless (Taylor's Version), here's an exclusive list of songs, albums and films that the singer has blessed fans with since 2020

fearless - taylor's version

After Taylor Swift’s major fall out with Scooter Braun, the Love Story singer confirmed that she would re-record her entire catalogue to own her art. Now, Fearless is the first album that the singer has re-released on Friday, April 9. Taylor Swift is now revisiting the era that shot her to global fame. Now, as Taylor celebrates the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), here we have curated an exclusive list of all the songs, albums and movies that the singer has blessed her fans with since 2020.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Swift re-released her smash 2008 sophomore album which includes all the 13 tracks of the LP’s original songs, along with six additional tracks from the album’s Platinum Edition as well as six original and unreleased tracks from her vault. While sharing the tracklist of the song, Taylor wrote a heartwarming note for her fans. She said,

Here’s the full track list, my friends. I’m really honoured that @keithurban is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy. I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly. I’m counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness. Head first, Fearless 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Folklore

Released in July 2020, Folklore is the eighth full-length studio album of the Shake It off singer. Swift recorded Folklore amidst the COVID-19 lockdown as a collection of songs and stories that unleashed from her imagination, as she was quarantining. Here’s the full tracklist of Folklore:

  • The 1
  • Cardigan
  • The Last Great American Dynasty
  • Exile (featuring Bon Iver)
  • My Tears Ricochet
  • Mirrorball
  • Seven
  • August
  • This Is Me Trying
  • Illicit Affairs
  • Invisible String
  • Mad Woman
  • Epiphany
  • Betty
  • Peace
  • Hoax

Evermore

Evermore is the ninth studio album of Taylor Swift which was released less than five months after her eight-studio album Folklore. Evermore is also considered the sister album of Folklore. The album includes the following tracks:

  • Willow
  • Champagne Problems
  • Gold Rush
  • 'Tis the Damn Season
  • Tolerate It
  • No Body, No Crime (featuring Haim)
  • Happiness
  • Dorothea
  • Coney Island (featuring the National)
  • Ivy
  • Cowboy like Me
  • Long Story Short
  • Marjorie
  • Closure
  • Evermore (featuring Bon Iver)

Miss Americana

Helmed by Lana Wilson, Miss Americana is a documentary film based on the life of Taylor Swift. The film takes the viewers through various phases of the singer career, including her biggest hits and controversies. The movie was released in January 2020 via Netflix.

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is another documentary concert film about Taylor Swift. However, this film is directed and bankrolled by the singer herself. The film was released in November 2020 and features the musician performing all her tracks from Folklore.

