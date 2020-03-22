'Fight Corona': Bappi Lahiri's Impromptu Song On The Pandemic Is Unmissable

Amid the Janta curfew that received a massive response from the people of India on Sunday, Bollywood singer & lyricist Bappi Lahri composed a song about the coronavirus pandemic, getting the people tapping their feet to his tunes instantly. Joining Republic TV live along with actor Vivek Oberoi, Bappi Lahri hailed PM Modi's idea of Janta Curfew and said that it was a great initiative taken to combat the coronavirus epidemic. Bappi Lahiri revealed that he was isolating with just his piano and was in a mood to compose a song about the coronavirus.

