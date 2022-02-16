Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar pays Tribute To Bappi Lahiri; 'Huge Loss To Music Industry'

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar paid a heartfelt tribute to the veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri who passed away at 69 in a Mumbai hospital following multiple health issues. Madhur Bhandarkar said this is a huge loss to the music industry and all music lovers.

Speaking to the media, the filmmaker said, " I grew up hearing to Bappi Da's music, and now hearing the news of his demise is very sad"

Recalling Bappi Da's immense contribution to the industry, Madhur Bhandarkar stated that everyone who enjoyed his songs in marriage, disco parties, or any event would truly miss him.

"It is a big loss to the music industry and to all the music lovers", he added.

Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight", Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

Bappi da is well known for his hit numbers and for his fascination for gold. Bappi Lahiri is a legendary singer known for hit songs composed for movies including Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi, and Shola Aur Shabnam. Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain's film Zakhmee was the first big Bollywood hit number of the singer-composer.

Bappi Lahiri also lent his voice for Ooh La La for The Dirty Picture, Tune Maari Entriyaan for Gunday, Tamma Tamma for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Areey Pyar Kar Le for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The song Bhankas for the 2020 movie Baaghi 3 is his last composed song.

(Image: IMBHANDARKAR/BAPPILAHIRI/INSTAGRAM)