Find Out What The Girls From Miley Cyrus' '7 Things' Music Video Are Upto Now

Singer Miley Cyrus took to her social media handles to celebrate 13 years of her hit break up anthem 7 Things. In honour of 13 years of 7 Things, Miley shared a clip on her Twitter and asked her fans to help her find some of the teen girls who were featured in the 7 things I hate about you music video. Alongside a clip of some of the girls, Cyrus wrote on Twitter: "where are they now? Twitter do your thing." From Nicola Pletz to Hunter King here are the list of girls how featured in the music video and what they are doing now.

Girls in 7 things I hate about you music video

where are they now? Twitter do your thing pic.twitter.com/rAiM1CcF9C — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 17, 2021

1. Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz is engaged to Brooklyn Beckham and has appeared in various other music videos and movies over the years. She played Katara in the 2010 live anime adaption of The Last Airbender. From 2013 to 2015, she co-starred as Bradley Martin in the drama series Bates Motel. In 2014, the actress starred as Tessa Yeager in Transformers: Age of Extinction.

2.Mackenzie Stith

Hayooo. Still in la. Acting in commercials and making some side cash on only fans lol pic.twitter.com/ZA8h1lqVXO — Mackenzie Stith (@mackenziestith) June 17, 2021

Mackenzie Stith herself replied to Miley's tweet and shared a screenshot of herself from the video along with a recent selfie. She revealed that she was acting in some commercials and making some side cash from only fans.

3. Liana Liberato

hiii mileyyyy @MileyCyrus 🖤 thanks for letting me cry my 12 year old heart out! happy anniversary ✨ https://t.co/550Q9vTSpj pic.twitter.com/8R4KyR8aRy — Liana Liberato (@LianaLiberato) June 17, 2021

Liana Liberato also replied to Miley's tweet and wrote "hiii mileyyyy @MileyCyrus thanks for letting me cry my 12-year-old heart out! happy anniversary". Since her appearance in the music video, the actress has appeared in various movies like Trust, The Last Sin Eater, and The Expatriate. In 2018, she began portraying the role of McKenna Brady in the Hulu thriller series Light as a Feather.

Hunter King

Hunter King who is best known for playing Summer Newman in The Young and the Restless was also a part of Miley's music video. The actress is the older sister of Joey King and also made a cameo in Miley Cyrus' show Hannah Montana.

