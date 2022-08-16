Last Updated:

FIR Against Singer Rahul Jain For Raping Costume Stylist In His Mumbai Flat; He Says Allegation 'baseless'

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood singer-composer Rahul Jain for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman costume stylist at his flat in Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
rahul jain

Image: Instagram/@rahuljainofficiall


Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood singer-composer Rahul Jain for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman costume stylist at his flat in Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

The singer has denied the allegations saying they are "fake and baseless".

In her statement recorded at the Oshiwara police station, the complainant said Jain contacted her on Instagram and praised her work. He asked her to visit his flat located in a high rise in suburban Andheri assuring that she will be appointed as his personal costume stylist, a police official said quoting the FIR.

READ | PM Modi condoles 'exceptional' singer Shivamogga Subbanna's demise; 'was a household name'

The woman visited Jain at his flat on August 11. He asked her to accompany her to his bedroom under the pretext of showing her his belongings and raped her, the official said.

READ | Singer Naomi Judd's family asks court to seal report of death investigation

According to police, the woman works as a freelance costume stylist.

The woman stated that Jain assaulted her when she resisted him. He also tried to destroy evidence.

READ | Bhojpuri artist Vinay Sharma arrested after police recover 21 kg ganja from singer

Police registered the FIR under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 323 (Punishment for voluntary causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Jain, the official said.

No arrest is made so far.

When contacted, Jain said, “I don't know this woman. The allegations raised by her are fake and baseless. Earlier also a woman had made similar allegations against me but I got justice. This woman may be an associate of that woman".

READ | Singer Mary Millben praises PM Modi for 'empowering women', calls him 'visionary leader'

Notably, a Bollywood lyricist cum writer had lodged an FIR against Rahul Jain for rape, forcible abortions, abandonment of child and cheating last October. 

Image: Instagram/@rahuljainofficiall

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT