FKA Twigs Reacts To Lil Nas X 'MONTERO' Being Similar To Her 'Cellaphone' Controversy

FKA Twigs has broken her silence amidst the ongoing Lil Nas X’s music video controversy. The Old Town Road singer received flak when his recently released video for MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) was found similar to FKA Twigs Cellophane. Now, FKA Twigs has finally taken to Instagram to thank the rapper for acknowledging her work and taking inspiration from her music video.

FKA Twigs reacts to Lil Nas X controversy

On Wednesday, March 31, FKA Twigs took to her Instagram space to thank the rapper and confirmed that the duo has previously spoken to each other about the ordeal. She said, “thank you @lilnasx for our gentle honest conversations and for acknowledging the inspiration Cellophane gave you and your creative team in creating your iconic video! I think what you have done is amazing and I fully support your expression and bravery in pushing culture forward for the queer community. legend status”.

Further on, the musician went to acknowledge the director of Cellophane Andrew Thomas Huang and Choreographer Kelly Yvonne for creating a masterpiece. She wrote, “I want to thank @andrewthomashuang and @kelyvon for helping me create cellophane but also and most importantly I would like to thank sex workers and strippers for providing the physical language to make both videos possible. I have been working with @swarmhive to help support this community and I know all donations to the swarm hardship fund will be welcome during this difficult time”. Check out the post shared by the musician below:

This post just comes days after Lil Nas X acknowledged Twigs work in an interview with the Time Magazine. The rapper confirmed that Twigs’ Cellophane has inspired MONTERO. According to the artist, he wanted to see some things that have done in music videos with the pole. He reportedly found Twigs’ work ‘amazing’ and decided to do his own take on it.

How did the controversy start?

It all began when the director of Cellophane, Andrew Haung, took to Twitter, to call out the similarities between the two videos in a series of Tweet. The director explained the hardships he went through while creating his original work and further opined how people in the position of power repurposed his labour to serve as their brand image. He wrote, “Years of work went into the creation of ‘Cellophane’, from physical training to the emotional labor of unpacking Twigs’ life to construct images told her story of trauma and recovery. ‘Cellophane’ was a confession in the most vulnerable sense. When an artist is in a position of power (amplified with the help of major record labels, social media, PR, etc) and repurposes someone’s labor and ideas to serve their brand image, they cause harm by displacing the efforts of the artists who did the original leg work.” Take a look at the Twitter thread below:

I'm a fan of @LilNasX. "Old Town Road" is iconic. Sharing collaborators is common. Seeing the "Cellophane" choreographer collab with Lil Nas X is awesome (love a Satan dance). Sharing aesthetics and paying homage is part of the creative process. Collective consciousness exists. — Andrew Thomas Huang (@Andrew_T_Huang) March 28, 2021

