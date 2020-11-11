Florida Georgia Line Confirms That Everything Is Fine Between Hubbard And Kelley

Florida Georgia Line is one of the popular American music duo consisting of musicians Tyler Hubbard and Bryan Kelley, and they compose country music. The duo has worked together since over a decade and they had made their entry in 2010 when they produced their first EP named Anything Like Me. Recently, the reports of a possible feud between the two artists surfaced which created a possibility of a Florida Georgia Line split, but these rumours have now been quashed. Here’s what happened.

Florida Georgia Line to stay united?

According to Fox News, the apparent feud between the two artists caught the public eye when Tyler Hubbard and his wife unfollowed Brian Kelley on Instagram. This was regarding the differences in political views and beliefs. Brian Kelley is believed to have political leanings towards Donald Trump, while Tyler Hubbard seems to be leaning towards Joe Biden.

With the election season in the United States of America, political discussions are getting heated up and many celebrities have openly taken sides with their respective preferred Presidential candidates. After Hubbard and his wife unfollowed Kelley on Instagram, concerns regarding their professional split started growing.

The wife of Brian Kelley also shared a few quotes on her Instagram story which talked about co-existence of political opinions among friends. A source told to US Weekly that all was good with the FGL members and family, and that the friendship between Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley was as strong as ever.

It was also learnt that the duo followed each other back when the stories of their possible split started doing rounds. The situation between the two artists now seems to be normal, without any speed bumps. Recently, the two were supposed to perform at the Country Music Association Awards but had to cancel it, as Tyler Hubbard tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The duo had their first album out in 2012, which is called Here’s To The Good Times, which has a total of eleven songs in it. The duo also released more albums called Anything Goes, Dig Your Roots, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country over the span of the last decade. In 2016, Florida Georgia Line came under scrutiny when they denied law enforcement from being present on the backstage after the shootings in Dallas, Batton Rouge and Falcon Heights.

